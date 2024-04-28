DAX 18.151 -0,1%ESt50 4.996 -0,2%MSCI World 3.335 +0,9%Dow 38.240 +0,4%Nas 15.928 +2,0%Bitcoin 58.141 -1,3%Euro 1,0715 +0,2%Öl 89,17 -0,2%Gold 2.341 +0,1%
Heute im Fokus
DAX fällt zurück -- Deutsche Bank bildet Milliardenrückstellung wegen Postbank-Rechtsstreit -- BYD macht mehr Gewinn -- Tesla und Baidu kooperieren -- Mercedes-Benz, Delivery Hero, Apple im Fokus
Top News
Investment-Note für Porsche-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Deutsche Bank AG
Symrise-Aktie: Warburg Research vergibt Hold
Apple Aktie

161,46 EUR +2,54 EUR +1,60 %
STU
173,12 USD +3,84 USD +2,27 %
vorbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 2439,86 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

13:31 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
161,46 EUR 2,54 EUR 1,60%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Erholung der iPhone-Nachfrage in China sei wohl breiter als zunächst gedacht, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Reaktion auf jüngste Marktdaten./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2024 / 02:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2024 / 02:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: turtix / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 169,30		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,23%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 173,12		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,75%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 198,33

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

