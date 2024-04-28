Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Erholung der iPhone-Nachfrage in China sei wohl breiter als zunächst gedacht, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Reaktion auf jüngste Marktdaten./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2024 / 02:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2024 / 02:07 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 169,30
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,23%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 173,12
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,75%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 198,33
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
