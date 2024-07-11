Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach iPhone-Absatzzahlen für den Juni auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Der Computerkonzern habe vorläufigen Berechnungen zufolge ein Prozent mehr Geräte verkauft, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer ersten Reaktion am Freitag. Der weltweite Smartphone-Markt hingegen sei um vier Prozent gewachsen. Dabei hätten sich insbesondere einige chinesische Anbieter besser als Apple geschlagen./la/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 14:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 14:03 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 232,16
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,16%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 230,10
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,43%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 205,17
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|21:11
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21:11
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21:11
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK