DAX 18.748 +1,2%ESt50 5.043 +1,3%MSCI World 3.627 +0,6%Dow 40.001 +0,6%Nas 18.398 +0,6%Bitcoin 52.473 -0,6%Euro 1,0908 +0,4%Öl 85,09 -0,6%Gold 2.412 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall 703000 Lufthansa 823212 Apple 865985 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Palantir A2QA4J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Dow mit neuem Rekord -- JPMorgan steigert Gewinn -- Lufthansa mit Gewinneinbruch -- Tesla, Halbleiterwerte, NEL, MicroStrategy, Plug Power im Fokus
Top News
Nikola hat seinen Börsenverbleib vorerst gesichert - Nikola-Aktie schwächelt dennoch
Tesla-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: UBS stuft Anteilsschein nach gutem Lauf ab
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Die Welt in einem ETF: Jetzt in den FTSE All-World von Vanguard investieren!

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
212,75 EUR +2,70 EUR +1,29 %
STU
230,10 USD -0,54 USD -0,23 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 3288,42 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

21:11 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
212,75 EUR 2,70 EUR 1,29%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach iPhone-Absatzzahlen für den Juni auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Der Computerkonzern habe vorläufigen Berechnungen zufolge ein Prozent mehr Geräte verkauft, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer ersten Reaktion am Freitag. Der weltweite Smartphone-Markt hingegen sei um vier Prozent gewachsen. Dabei hätten sich insbesondere einige chinesische Anbieter besser als Apple geschlagen./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 14:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 14:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 232,16		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,16%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 230,10		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,43%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 205,17

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

21:11 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
01.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.