DAX 24.422 +0,7%ESt50 5.582 +0,9%MSCI World 4.243 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,92 +3,9%Nas 22.204 -3,6%Bitcoin 99.481 +0,2%Euro 1,1613 +0,0%Öl 63,77 +2,7%Gold 4.071 +1,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 DroneShield A2DMAA RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T Alibaba A117ME Amazon 906866 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Ottobock BCK222 BASF BASF11 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Allianz 840400 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Trump sendet nach Zolldrohung Entspannungssignale: DAX startet Erholung -- Asiens Börsen dennoch auf Talfahrt - Nikkei im Feiertag -- Gold wieder auf Rekordjagd -- DroneShield, Alibaba, Samsung
Top News
Nach Zollschock vom Freitag: DAX startet mit Erholungsversuch in die neue Woche Nach Zollschock vom Freitag: DAX startet mit Erholungsversuch in die neue Woche
Ottobock-Aktie trotzt Trump-Chaos: Nach Börsengang weiter über dem Ausgabepreis Ottobock-Aktie trotzt Trump-Chaos: Nach Börsengang weiter über dem Ausgabepreis
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

ArcelorMittal Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
32,84 EUR +0,45 EUR +1,39 %
XETRA
32,58 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,06 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 24,58 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14,28 Div. Rendite 2,15%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2DRTZ

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN LU1598757687

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol AMSYF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

ArcelorMittal Hold

08:31 Uhr
ArcelorMittal Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ArcelorMittal
32,84 EUR 0,45 EUR 1,39%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal vor Quartalszahlen von 29,50 auf 36,00 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die zuletzt guten Nachrichten für den weltgrößten Stahlkonzern und für die Branche spiegelten sich bereits im Aktienkurs wider, schrieb Cole Hathorn in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) dürfte saisonaltypisch schwach ausfallen./rob/edh/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.10.2025 / 13:43 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.10.2025 / 19:05 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Hold

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
36,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
32,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,43%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
32,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,62%
Analyst Name:
Cole Hathorn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,97 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

08:31 ArcelorMittal Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.10.25 ArcelorMittal Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.09.25 ArcelorMittal Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.25 ArcelorMittal Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.08.25 ArcelorMittal Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

finanzen.net CAC 40-Wert ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in ArcelorMittal von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
TraderFox TOP-5-Kursziele der Analysten am 08.10.25
dpa-afx EU-Kommission will Stahl-Zölle auf 50 Prozent verdoppeln
dpa-afx Aktien von Salzgitter, thyssenkrupp & Co. geben ab: Gewinnmitnahmen in Stahlwerten
dpa-afx Mercedes-Benz-Aktie im Minus: Gewerkschaft will Stahlwerk und Mercedes-Werk erhalten
dpa-afx Aktien von Salzgitter, thyssenkrupp und Co. im Aufwind: Exane sieht neue Spielregeln
finanzen.net CAC 40-Titel ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in ArcelorMittal von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
dpa-afx Aktien von ArcelorMittall, thyssenkrupp & Co. stark: Hoffnung auf geringere Einfuhren
GlobeNewswire His Excellency Joseph Boakai, President of Liberia, and ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Mr. Lakshmi Mittal attend inauguration of new concentrator
GlobeNewswire Designated person notification
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal announces results of its General Meeting
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal reports first quarter 2025
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal announces the publication of its first quarter 2025 sell-side analyst consensus figures
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal publishes its 2024 Sustainability Report
GlobeNewswire New ‘Steel Works’ series showcases the role of R&D in driving innovation at ArcelorMittal
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal announces the commencement of a new share buyback program over the period 2025-2030
RSS Feed
ArcelorMittal zu myNews hinzufügen