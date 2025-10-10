ArcelorMittal Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal vor Quartalszahlen von 29,50 auf 36,00 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die zuletzt guten Nachrichten für den weltgrößten Stahlkonzern und für die Branche spiegelten sich bereits im Aktienkurs wider, schrieb Cole Hathorn in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) dürfte saisonaltypisch schwach ausfallen./rob/edh/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.10.2025 / 13:43 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.10.2025 / 19:05 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
