LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Die Ankündigung eines Investitionsplans über 1,7 Milliarden Euro für den Bau von zwei Elektrostahlwerken und einer DRI-Anlage in Frankreich sei die bisher größte und auch eine der billigsten in Bezug auf die Dekarbonisierungsintensität, schrieb Analyst Tom Zhang in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/jha/