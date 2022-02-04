  • Suche
ArcelorMittal Aktie

27,47EUR
+0,33EUR
+1,20%
09:30:34
XETRA
27,59EUR
+0,50EUR
+1,83%
09:19:00
GVIE

WKN: A2DRTZ / ISIN: LU1598757687

07.02.2022 09:16

ArcelorMittal Overweight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Die Ankündigung eines Investitionsplans über 1,7 Milliarden Euro für den Bau von zwei Elektrostahlwerken und einer DRI-Anlage in Frankreich sei die bisher größte und auch eine der billigsten in Bezug auf die Dekarbonisierungsintensität, schrieb Analyst Tom Zhang in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2022 / 11:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2022 / 11:47 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Overweight

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
40,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
27,41 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
45,96%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
27,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
45,64%
Analyst Name:
Tom Zhang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
40,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

09:16 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight Barclays Capital
09:16 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.02.22 ArcelorMittal Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.01.22 ArcelorMittal Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.01.22 ArcelorMittal Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

Vorreiter
ArcelorMittal: Umweltschonend produzieren kostet über eine Milliarde
Für den Umbau der Stahlwerke von ArcelorMittal in Eisenhüttenstadt (Oder-Spree) und Bremen auf eine umweltfreundliche Produktion wird nach Angaben des Unternehmens über eine Milliarde Euro an Investition benötigt.
31.01.22
Januar 2022: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der ArcelorMittal-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
26.01.22
Erste Schätzungen: ArcelorMittal mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.12.21
ArcelorMittal-Aktie: Was Analysten von ArcelorMittal erwarten  (finanzen.net)
30.11.21
November 2021: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur ArcelorMittal-Aktie (finanzen.net)
14.11.21
ArcelorMittal gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher  (finanzen.net)
11.11.21
ArcelorMittal-Aktie springt an: ArcelorMittal profitiert von höheren Preisen (dpa-afx)
11.11.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Rally bei Arcelormittal nach starken Quartalszahlen (dpa-afx)
10.11.21
Ausblick: ArcelorMittal präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
mehr ArcelorMittal News
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele ArcelorMittal Aktie

+46,55%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +46,55%
Ø Kursziel: 40,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
32
34
36
38
40
42
44
46
Kepler Cheuvreux
40,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
46,00 €
UBS AG
33,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
33,00 €
Morgan Stanley
41,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
43,00 €
Barclays Capital
40,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
46,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +46,55%
Ø Kursziel: 40,25
alle ArcelorMittal Kursziele

