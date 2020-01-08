finanzen.net
ArcelorMittal Aktie WKN: A2DRTZ / ISIN: LU1598757687

15,29EUR
+0,09EUR
+0,58%
16:45:49
FSE
15,20EUR
-0,04EUR
-0,26%
17:35:15
ASX
09.01.2020 15:21

ArcelorMittal overweight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 21,30 Euro belassen. Die Preiserhöhungen des US-Stahlkonzerns Nucor seien ein weiteres positives Signal für die Branche, schrieb Analyst Alain Gabriel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2020 / 04:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal overweight

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
21,30 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
15,31 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
39,09%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
15,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,32%
Analyst Name:
Alain Gabriel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
17,64 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

15:21 Uhr ArcelorMittal overweight Morgan Stanley
08.01.20 ArcelorMittal buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.12.19 ArcelorMittal overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.12.19 ArcelorMittal buy UBS AG
20.11.19 ArcelorMittal buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

RSS Feed
Kursziele ArcelorMittal Aktie

+15,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,37%
Ø Kursziel: 17,64
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
12
14
16
18
20
Oddo BHF
12,00 €
Macquarie Research
16 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
19,00 €
UBS AG
18,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17 €
Morgan Stanley
21 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19 €
Deutsche Bank AG
19,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,37%
Ø Kursziel: 17,64
alle ArcelorMittal Kursziele

