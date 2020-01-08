Aktie in diesem Artikel ArcelorMittal 15,29 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 21,30 Euro belassen. Die Preiserhöhungen des US-Stahlkonzerns Nucor seien ein weiteres positives Signal für die Branche, schrieb Analyst Alain Gabriel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2020 / 04:51 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.