ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica anlässlich eines rechtlichen Konflikts mit dem Übernahmeziel GrandVision auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 119 Euro belassen. Es gehe wohl hauptsächlich um die Weigerung des Optik-Einzelhändlers, Einblick in den Geschäftsverlauf in Zeiten der Corona-Krise zu gewähren, schrieb Analystin Susy Tibaldi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die strategische Idee hinter der Übernahme bleibe in ihren Augen unberührt, solange die Situation nicht eskaliert./tih/edh