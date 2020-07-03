finanzen.net
EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

117,35EUR
-0,35EUR
-0,30%
16:31:37
FSE
20.07.2020 13:56

EssilorLuxottica Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica anlässlich eines rechtlichen Konflikts mit dem Übernahmeziel GrandVision auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 119 Euro belassen. Es gehe wohl hauptsächlich um die Weigerung des Optik-Einzelhändlers, Einblick in den Geschäftsverlauf in Zeiten der Corona-Krise zu gewähren, schrieb Analystin Susy Tibaldi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die strategische Idee hinter der Übernahme bleibe in ihren Augen unberührt, solange die Situation nicht eskaliert./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2020 / 05:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2020 / 05:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Neutral

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
119,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
116,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,80%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
117,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,41%
Analyst Name:
Susy Tibaldi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
128,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

13:56 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
03.07.20 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
03.07.20 EssilorLuxottica neutral RBC Capital Markets
01.07.20 EssilorLuxottica Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.07.20 EssilorLuxottica Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+9,45%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,45%
Ø Kursziel: 128,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
100
110
120
130
140
150
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
100,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
140,00 €
Bernstein Research
155,00 €
Morgan Stanley
150,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
130,00 €
UBS AG
119,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
132,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
120,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
110,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,45%
Ø Kursziel: 128,44
