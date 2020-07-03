|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
119,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
116,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,80%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
117,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,41%
|
Analyst Name:
Susy Tibaldi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
128,44 €
|13:56 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.07.20
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.07.20
|EssilorLuxottica neutral
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.07.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.07.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
