EssilorLuxottica Aktie
WKN 863195
ISIN FR0000121667
Symbol ESLOF
EssilorLuxottica Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach Zahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 181 Euro belassen. Umsatzseitig habe der Brillenkonzern die Erwartungen erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Robert Krankowski in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung. Der Fokus liege aber auf der operativen Gewinnmarge (Ebit-Marge) im zweiten Halbjahr, die unter den Schätzungen am Markt und nur knapp über seiner Prognose liege, so der Experte./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2024 / 17:41 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2024 / 17:41 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
181,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
190,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,89%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
190,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,18%
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Krankowski
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
186,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica
|20:06
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
