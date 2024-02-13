DAX 16.945 +0,4%ESt50 4.709 +0,4%MSCI World 3.240 -1,2%Dow 38.324 +0,1%Nas 15.781 +0,8%Bitcoin 47.983 +3,3%Euro 1,0728 +0,2%Öl 81,58 -1,3%Gold 1.990 -0,2%
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen fest -- Plug Power will sparen -- Uber: Aktienrückkauf -- RENK-Aktie setzt Rekordflug fort -- Arm, Bitcoin, Lyft, Airbnb, Varta, Bilfinger, Robinhood im Fokus
EssilorLuxottica Aktie

190,88 EUR +1,94 EUR +1,03 %
STU
188,56 EUR -1,62 EUR -0,85 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 86,22 Mrd. EUR KGV 35,36

WKN 863195

ISIN FR0000121667

Symbol ESLOF

UBS AG

20:06 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
EssilorLuxottica
190,88 EUR 1,94 EUR 1,03%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach Zahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 181 Euro belassen. Umsatzseitig habe der Brillenkonzern die Erwartungen erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Robert Krankowski in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung. Der Fokus liege aber auf der operativen Gewinnmarge (Ebit-Marge) im zweiten Halbjahr, die unter den Schätzungen am Markt und nur knapp über seiner Prognose liege, so der Experte./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2024 / 17:41 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2024 / 17:41 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
181,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
190,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,89%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
190,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,18%
Analyst Name:
Robert Krankowski 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
186,50 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

