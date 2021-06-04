ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1370 Pence belassen. Es sei nicht in Stein gemeißelt, dass der anstehende Kapitalmarkttag des Pharmakonzerns sämtliche auf der Aktie lastenden Unklarheiten aus dem Weg räumen werde, schrieb Analystin Laura Sutcliffe in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Aktuell werde das Papier vor allem durch die Unsicherheit über den konkreten Weg bei der geplanten Abtrennung des Biopharmageschäfts und der verschreibungsfreien Medikamente belastet. Aus Sicht der Experten hat sowohl ein Börsengang als auch eine Abspaltung Vor- und Nachteile./tav/tih