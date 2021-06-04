|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
13,70 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
13,44 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,96%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13,53 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,23%
|
Analyst Name:
Laura Sutcliffe
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,79 £
|04.06.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.06.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Baader Bank
|19.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.06.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.06.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Baader Bank
|19.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Baader Bank
|11.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.06.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:29 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser market-perform
|12:28 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|12:28 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|12:28 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Outperform
|12:27 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Outperform
|12:26 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Outperform
|12:26 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|11:54 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|11:47 Uhr
|HHLA Hold
|11:15 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|11:12 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|11:11 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Hold
|04.06.21
|Sanofi buy
|04.06.21
|Symrise Outperform
|04.06.21
|AstraZeneca buy
|04.06.21
|Novartis Underweight
|04.06.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|04.06.21
|AstraZeneca Sell
|04.06.21
|Diageo Sector Perform
|04.06.21
|Novartis buy
|04.06.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|04.06.21
|Barclays buy
|04.06.21
|Novartis buy
|04.06.21
|JOST Werke buy
|04.06.21
|Salzgitter buy
|04.06.21
|Infineon Outperform
|04.06.21
|ASOS Equal-Weight
|04.06.21
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) neutral
|04.06.21
|Zalando Equal-Weight
|04.06.21
|Deutsche Post buy
|04.06.21
|Iberdrola SA overweight
|04.06.21
|Delivery Hero buy
|04.06.21
|ING Group Underweight
|03.06.21
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|03.06.21
|BMW Neutral
|03.06.21
|Saint-Gobain overweight
|03.06.21
|Wizz Air overweight
|03.06.21
|Ströer kaufen
|03.06.21
|Diageo buy
|03.06.21
|Orsted Neutral
|03.06.21
|Facebook buy
|03.06.21
|Orsted Hold
|03.06.21
|Volvo (B) buy
|03.06.21
|Rheinmetall Halten
|03.06.21
|SAP Neutral
|03.06.21
|SAP buy
|03.06.21
|Prosus Hold
|03.06.21
|QIAGEN Neutral
|03.06.21
|MorphoSys buy
|03.06.21
|Orsted Neutral
