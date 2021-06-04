  • Suche
GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

16,00EUR
+0,04EUR
+0,25%
14:24:15
XETRA
13,53GBP
-0,01GBP
-0,07%
14:25:20
LSE
04.06.2021 12:16

GlaxoSmithKline Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1370 Pence belassen. Es sei nicht in Stein gemeißelt, dass der anstehende Kapitalmarkttag des Pharmakonzerns sämtliche auf der Aktie lastenden Unklarheiten aus dem Weg räumen werde, schrieb Analystin Laura Sutcliffe in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Aktuell werde das Papier vor allem durch die Unsicherheit über den konkreten Weg bei der geplanten Abtrennung des Biopharmageschäfts und der verschreibungsfreien Medikamente belastet. Aus Sicht der Experten hat sowohl ein Börsengang als auch eine Abspaltung Vor- und Nachteile./tav/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2021 / 13:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
13,70 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
13,44 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,96%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
13,53 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,23%
Analyst Name:
Laura Sutcliffe 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,79 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

04.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
02.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Baader Bank
19.05.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.21 GlaxoSmithKline Sell Deutsche Bank AG
11.05.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Unter dem Handelspreis
GSK-Aktie schwächer: GlaxoSmithKline rät ADS-Inhabern, TRC-Mini-Tender-Offerte abzulehnen
Der britische Pharmakonzern GlaxoSmithKline rät den Inhabern von American Depositary Shares (ADS), die Mini-Tender-Offerte von TRC Capital Investment abzulehnen.
06:58 Uhr
DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Winterkorn-Schadenersatz an VW steht - Chefaufseher Pötsch verlängert -- Daimler weitet Produktionskapazitäten in China stark aus (finanzen.net)
04.06.21
Nach neuem Rekordhoch: DAX schließt knapp unter 15.700er Marke -- US-Börsen letztlich freundlich -- Musk-Tweet belastet erneut Bitcoin -- Slack, Tesla, Vivendi, HOCHTIEF, DWS im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
Wie Experten die GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie im Mai einstuften (finanzen.net)
27.05.21
Sanofi und Glaxo starten klinische Studie zu Corona-Impfstoff - Aktien leichter (Dow Jones)
27.05.21
DAX schließt im Minus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Boeing zahlt Millionen im 737-Streit -- Bayer erleidet Schlappe im Roundup-Streit -- ABOUT YOU, Airbus, PUMA, Aroundtown, HORNBACH im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.21
CureVac-Aktie volatil: CureVac schreibt wegen hoher Forschungskosten weiter Verluste (dpa-afx)
21.05.21
Ema-Ausschuss empfiehlt Corona-Arznei von GlaxoSmithKline (Dow Jones)
21.05.21
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- KB Holding verkauft Lufthansa-Aktien -- hGears-Aktie legt zum Börsengang zu -- HUGO BOSS will Umsatz verdoppeln -- Bitcoin & Co., Ford, BMW, Fresenius, Snap im Fokus (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+9,33%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,33%
Ø Kursziel: 14,79
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Kepler Cheuvreux
15,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
13,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
19 £
Barclays Capital
13 £
Oddo BHF
15 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19 £
Deutsche Bank AG
12,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13,00 £
UBS AG
14 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,33%
Ø Kursziel: 14,79
alle GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Kursziele

