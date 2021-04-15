  • Suche
GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

15,82EUR
+0,04EUR
+0,25%
14:38:20
XETRA
13,55GBP
+0,06GBP
+0,45%
14:41:14
LSE
16.04.2021 14:11

GlaxoSmithKline Sell (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat GlaxoSmithKline auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 1150 Pence belassen. Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis kommentierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie den Bericht der "Financial Times", wonach der aktivistische Investor Elliott in Milliardenhöhe beim Pharmakonzern eingestiegen sein soll. Er verstehe die erste euphorische Kursreaktion angesichts der recht gedrückten Stimmung für die GSK-Aktie und ihrer Bewertung. Fundamental betrachtet bleibe er jedoch vorsichtig./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2021 / 06:40 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Sell

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
11,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
13,53 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,98%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
13,55 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,15%
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,78 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

14:11 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Sell Deutsche Bank AG
15.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Underperform Credit Suisse Group
15.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
12.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Einstieg
GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie von Bericht über Elliott-Einstieg beflügelt
Der Aktienkurs des britischen Pharmakonzerns GlaxoSmithKline ist am Donnerstag von einem Bericht über einen Einstieg des aktivistischen Investors Elliott Management beflügelt worden.
03:35 Uhr
GlaxoSmithKline hoping to deliver Australia’s next COVID treatment (The Sydney Morning Herald)
15.04.21
Why GlaxoSmithKline Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
15.04.21
London Markets: GlaxoSmithKline shares surge on report Elliott Management building a stake (MarketWatch)
13.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.04.21
GlaxoSmithKline PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
31.03.21
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
30.03.21
GlaxoSmithKline PLC : Publication of 2021 AGM Notice (Investegate)
30.03.21
GlaxoSmithKline PLC : GSK respiratory product sales reporting changes (Investegate)
RSS Feed

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) zu myNews hinzufügen

(was ist das?)
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+9,06%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,06%
Ø Kursziel: 14,78
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Morgan Stanley
17 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
19 £
Barclays Capital
13 £
Oddo BHF
15 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18 £
UBS AG
13 £
Credit Suisse Group
13,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
12 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,06%
Ø Kursziel: 14,78
Aktuelle Analysen

13:57 Uhr Amazon Outperform
13:55 Uhr Daimler Halten
13:53 Uhr LOréal Sector Perform
13:52 Uhr Yara International ASA Underperform
13:51 Uhr LANXESS Equal-Weight
13:23 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Sell
13:22 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sell
13:20 Uhr LOréal buy
12:54 Uhr United Internet Neutral
12:52 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch Neutral
12:52 Uhr voestalpine Hold
12:51 Uhr Salzgitter Hold
12:49 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
12:48 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
12:48 Uhr HelloFresh buy
12:47 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
12:44 Uhr HELLA Underweight
12:41 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
12:41 Uhr TAG Immobilien buy
12:40 Uhr HeidelbergCement Sell
12:40 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
12:39 Uhr Sixt Reduce
12:38 Uhr Nemetschek Reduce
12:37 Uhr Drägerwerk Hold
12:36 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen buy
12:36 Uhr Daimler buy
12:33 Uhr Daimler kaufen
12:33 Uhr adidas Sector Perform
12:31 Uhr Sixt buy
12:30 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
12:22 Uhr Stellantis overweight
12:20 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Underweight
12:05 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
12:04 Uhr Airbus buy
12:03 Uhr LEG Immobilien buy
12:03 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
12:02 Uhr Vonovia buy
12:00 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen buy
11:58 Uhr Daimler Neutral
11:01 Uhr Allianz buy
10:44 Uhr BMW Underweight
10:42 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
10:38 Uhr Stellantis overweight
10:37 Uhr Daimler overweight
10:35 Uhr HelloFresh buy
10:35 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
09:01 Uhr Daimler buy
08:57 Uhr ING Group buy
08:56 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
08:55 Uhr Siemens buy

