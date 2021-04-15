|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
11,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
13,53 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,98%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13,55 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,78 £
|14:11 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
