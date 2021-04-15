FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat GlaxoSmithKline auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 1150 Pence belassen. Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis kommentierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie den Bericht der "Financial Times", wonach der aktivistische Investor Elliott in Milliardenhöhe beim Pharmakonzern eingestiegen sein soll. Er verstehe die erste euphorische Kursreaktion angesichts der recht gedrückten Stimmung für die GSK-Aktie und ihrer Bewertung. Fundamental betrachtet bleibe er jedoch vorsichtig./ck/edh