47,59 EUR -0,41 EUR -0,85 %
47,01 EUR -1,00 EUR -2,08 %
Marktkap. 151,48 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,97

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

DZ BANK

Inditex Kaufen

12:16 Uhr
Inditex Kaufen
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
47,59 EUR -0,41 EUR -0,85%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Inditex von 52 auf 54 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Modekonzern profitiere von der weiter steigenden Konsumlaune der jüngeren Generation, schrieb Analyst Aristotelis Moutopoulos in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Inditex spreche mit seinem "Fast-Fashion"-Geschäftsmodell und erschwinglichen Preisen diese Zielgruppe besonders an./ck/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2024 / 08:26 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.09.2024 / 08:33 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Kaufen

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Kaufen		 Kurs*:
47,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Kaufen		 Kurs aktuell:
47,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Aristotelis Moutopoulos 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
47,57 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

