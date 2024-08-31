Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Kaufen
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Inditex von 52 auf 54 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Modekonzern profitiere von der weiter steigenden Konsumlaune der jüngeren Generation, schrieb Analyst Aristotelis Moutopoulos in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Inditex spreche mit seinem "Fast-Fashion"-Geschäftsmodell und erschwinglichen Preisen diese Zielgruppe besonders an./ck/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2024 / 08:26 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.09.2024 / 08:33 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Kaufen
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
DZ BANK
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Kaufen
|Kurs*:
47,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Kaufen
|Kurs aktuell:
47,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Aristotelis Moutopoulos
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
47,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
