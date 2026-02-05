Inditex Aktie
Marktkap. 178,07 Mrd. EURKGV 27,99 Div. Rendite 2,58%
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro belassen. Richard Chamberlain befasste sich am Sonntag mit den Preistrends im europäischen Modehandel. In diesem Zusammenhang bevorzugt er Inditex und Next aufgrund ihres internationalen Wachstumspotenzials und ihrer transparenten Gewinnentwicklung./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2026 / 18:41 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.02.2026 / 00:45 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
62,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
56,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,00%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
56,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,81%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
58,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|08:51
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.01.26
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.26
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.26
|Inditex Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.01.26
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:51
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.01.26
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.26
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.26
|Inditex Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.01.26
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:51
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.01.26
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.01.26
|Inditex Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.01.26
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.26
|Inditex Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.07.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.07.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.26
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.25
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.25
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.11.25
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.11.25
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital