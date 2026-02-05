DAX 24.922 +0,8%ESt50 6.035 +0,6%MSCI World 4.541 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 8,9380 +1,1%Nas 23.031 +2,2%Bitcoin 59.184 -0,8%Euro 1,1854 +0,3%Öl 67,59 -0,8%Gold 5.024 +1,3%
Inditex Aktie

Marktkap. 178,07 Mrd. EUR

KGV 27,99 Div. Rendite 2,58%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro belassen. Richard Chamberlain befasste sich am Sonntag mit den Preistrends im europäischen Modehandel. In diesem Zusammenhang bevorzugt er Inditex und Next aufgrund ihres internationalen Wachstumspotenzials und ihrer transparenten Gewinnentwicklung./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2026 / 18:41 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.02.2026 / 00:45 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com

