NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat Inditex von "Market-Perform" auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 29 auf 31 Euro angehoben. Die Aktie des Textilhändlers sei ein Rohdiamant, schrieb Analystin Aneesha Sherman in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Sie lobte die Strategie beschleunigter Ladenschließungen und eine Umsatzerholung im September./tih/mis