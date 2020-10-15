finanzen.net
Investieren Sie mit UBS in den Megatrend Wasserstoff - jetzt informieren!-w-

Inditex Aktie WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

24,00EUR
+0,42EUR
+1,78%
13:30:19
STU
23,94EUR
+0,31EUR
+1,31%
14:48:44
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
19.10.2020 11:26

Inditex Outperform (Bernstein Research)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat Inditex von "Market-Perform" auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 29 auf 31 Euro angehoben. Die Aktie des Textilhändlers sei ein Rohdiamant, schrieb Analystin Aneesha Sherman in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Sie lobte die Strategie beschleunigter Ladenschließungen und eine Umsatzerholung im September./tih/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Inditex
Long
 CL5XWK 4,25
5,64
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Inditex
Long
 SB33NE 9,79
0,25
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL5XWK, SB33NE. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.10.2020 / 23:02 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Outperform

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
31,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
24,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,79%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
24,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,17%
Analyst Name:
Aneesha Sherman 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
26,67 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

11:26 Uhr Inditex Outperform Bernstein Research
15.10.20 Inditex Equal weight Barclays Capital
28.09.20 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
18.09.20 Inditex buy UBS AG
17.09.20 Inditex buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Inditex Aktie

+11,11%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,11%
Ø Kursziel: 26,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
RBC Capital Markets
29 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28,00 €
Bernstein Research
31,00 €
Barclays Capital
26,00 €
Morgan Stanley
18,00 €
UBS AG
29,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
29,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
25 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,11%
Ø Kursziel: 26,67
alle Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:16 Uhr Microsoft Outperform
13:12 Uhr Philips Conviction Buy
13:11 Uhr Goldman Sachs kaufen
13:11 Uhr Tesla Neutral
13:10 Uhr Rolls-Royce verkaufen
13:09 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB neutral
13:09 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB verkaufen
13:08 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
13:08 Uhr Danone Neutral
13:07 Uhr Commerzbank buy
13:07 Uhr Danone Sector Perform
13:06 Uhr TRATON Hold
13:06 Uhr Daimler Hold
13:05 Uhr Philips Hold
13:05 Uhr zooplus Hold
13:04 Uhr Drägerwerk neutral
12:36 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
12:33 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Hold
12:31 Uhr Evonik Halten
12:29 Uhr Roche overweight
12:26 Uhr Danone buy
12:23 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
12:22 Uhr Volvo (B) overweight
12:20 Uhr ZEAL Network buy
11:37 Uhr Airbus buy
11:36 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
11:18 Uhr Deutsche Bank Sell
11:15 Uhr Barclays buy
11:14 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group buy
11:13 Uhr Microsoft buy
11:09 Uhr Orange Hold
10:39 Uhr Philips Outperform
10:38 Uhr Danone Underperform
10:36 Uhr Inditex Outperform
10:34 Uhr Danone overweight
10:33 Uhr SAF-HOLLAND buy
10:32 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underweight
10:32 Uhr DEUTZ buy
10:31 Uhr Philips Neutral
10:31 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Equal weight
10:30 Uhr Henkel vz. Equal weight
10:30 Uhr UBS Underweight
10:30 Uhr Beiersdorf overweight
10:00 Uhr METRO (St.) Reduce
09:58 Uhr EVOTEC add
09:28 Uhr HAMBORNER REIT buy
09:18 Uhr Air France-KLM Equal weight
09:18 Uhr easyJet Equal weight
09:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight
09:16 Uhr Ryanair overweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Das Beherbergungsverbot für Reisende aus Corona-Risikogebieten steht derzeit in der Kritik. Wie stehen Sie dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen