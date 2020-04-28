finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,40EUR
-0,12EUR
-4,61%
12:44:23
XQTX
29.04.2020 12:36

International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 640 Pence belassen. Das erste Quartal sei schlecht gewesen und das zweite dürfte noch schlimmer werden, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung. Die Unsicherheit bezüglich der Restrukturierung dürfte die Aktie unter Druck setzen./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / 18:59 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
6,40 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
160,16%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,94 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12.000 Jobs auf der Kippe
IAG-Aktie bricht ein: British-Airways-Mutter IAG fliegt Milliardenverlust ein
Die British-Airways-Mutter IAG hat wegen der Coronavirus-Krise einen milliardenschweren Verlust im ersten Quartal eingefahren und erwägt den Abbau von bis zu 12 000 Stellen.
09:46 Uhr
IAG shares fall after warning over slow recovery (Reuters)
06:46 Uhr
IAG schreibt im ersten Quartal rote Zahlen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
28.04.20
Milliardenverlust eingefahren: British Airways stellt 12.000 Jobs infrage (N-TV)
28.04.20
British Airways says it will cut more than a quarter of its jobs (Reuters)
28.04.20
UPDATE 3-British Airways says it will cut more than a quarter of its jobs (Reuters)
28.04.20
Hohe Verluste wegen Corona-Krise: British-Airways-Mutter IAG muss tausende Stellen streichen (manager magazin online)
28.04.20
UPDATE 2-British Airways says more than a quarter of jobs to go (Reuters)
28.04.20
BA to cut up to 12,000 jobs as aviation outlook darkens (Financial Times)
RSS Feed
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 4,94
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
3,5
4
4,5
5
5,5
6
RBC Capital Markets
7 £
HSBC
5 £
Credit Suisse Group
5 £
Barclays Capital
4 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
5 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
UBS AG
6 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
5,00 £
Bernstein Research
5 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 4,94
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

