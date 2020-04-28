ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 640 Pence belassen. Das erste Quartal sei schlecht gewesen und das zweite dürfte noch schlimmer werden, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung. Die Unsicherheit bezüglich der Restrukturierung dürfte die Aktie unter Druck setzen./ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / 18:59 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



