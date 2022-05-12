  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einem auf Nachhaltigkeit fokussierten Investorentag auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschafts-Holding habe ihre Umwelt- und Sozialziele bestätigt und die eigenen Initiativen dargestellt, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Es gebe viele Ansätze, um bis 2050 CO2-neutral zu werden./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.05.2022 / 22:23 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.05.2022 / 22:23 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,56%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,47%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:36 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
12.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
11.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
10.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- METRO will für indisches Geschäft wohl Milliardenbetrag einstreichen -- Valneva, VW, Bayer im Fokus
Schröder will Aufsichtsrat-Posten bei Rosneft räumen. Zurich Insurance Group steigt aus russischem Markt aus. Rheinmetall erhält mehrere Großaufträge von Nato-Kunden. Bavarian Nordic wird wegen Affenpocken zum Spekulationsobjekt. Richemont hat im Geschäftsjahr 2021/22 Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich gesteigert.
21.05.22
Neue ATR "Evo", Antonov Airlines verlegt Sitz nach Leipzig/Halle, IAG bestellt 737 Max (Airliners)
20.05.22
Brand bei Genfer Flughafen - Keine Starts und Landungen (dpa-afx)
20.05.22
Brand bei Genfer Flughafen - Keine Starts und Landungen (dpa-afx)
19.05.22
British-Airways-Mutter IAG bestellt 50 Boeing 737 Max - Boeing-Aktie dreht ins Plus (dpa-afx)
19.05.22
BA owner provides boost for Boeing with order of 50 737 Max jets (Financial Times)
19.05.22
IAG finalisiert Boeing-737-Max-Bestellungen und sichert sich Optionen (Airliners)
19.05.22
IAG bestellt 737 MAX 8200 und 737 MAX 10 (aero.de)
19.05.22
Feste Order: IAG kauft bis zu 150 Boeing 737 Max (aeroTELEGRAPH)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+40,12%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,12%
Ø Kursziel: 1,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,12%
Ø Kursziel: 1,80
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

