|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,56%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,28 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,47%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,80 £
|12:36 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|10.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:36 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|10.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:36 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:50 Uhr
|freenet Buy
|11:49 Uhr
|Siemens Outperform
|11:48 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
|11:47 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|11:46 Uhr
|Porsche Underperform
|11:45 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|11:45 Uhr
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|11:45 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|11:44 Uhr
|Renault Market-Perform
|11:44 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Underweight
|11:44 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Market-Perform
|11:43 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
|11:43 Uhr
|CTS Eventim Buy
|11:40 Uhr
|BMW Outperform
|10:33 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|10:30 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
|10:28 Uhr
|Prosus Buy
|10:26 Uhr
|ams Neutral
|10:26 Uhr
|TeamViewer Neutral
|10:23 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|10:16 Uhr
|Inditex Overweight
|10:15 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Overweight
|09:43 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|09:39 Uhr
|K+S Hold
|09:37 Uhr
|TRATON Buy
|09:34 Uhr
|Commerzbank Buy
|09:32 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Underperform
|08:21 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
|08:00 Uhr
|Dermapharm Buy
|07:58 Uhr
|Richemont Buy
|07:55 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|07:55 Uhr
|Richemont Overweight
|07:54 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Outperform
|07:51 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Hold
|07:50 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Hold
|07:49 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Underperform
|07:48 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Buy
|07:35 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|07:26 Uhr
|Richemont Conviction Buy List
|07:12 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|07:10 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|07:08 Uhr
|Dürr Neutral
|07:07 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|06:58 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|20.05.22
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|20.05.22
|HORNBACH Kaufen
|20.05.22
|CTS Eventim Buy
|20.05.22
|Diageo Market-Perform
|20.05.22
|Salesforce Overweight
|20.05.22
|Richemont Conviction Buy List
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan