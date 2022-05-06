  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,51EUR
-0,05EUR
-3,14%
16:47:07
FSE
1,27GBP
-0,04GBP
-3,04%
17:35:03
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

09.05.2022 14:46

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Der operative Verlust der Airline-Holding sei schlechter als befürchtet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auch der Ausblick habe sich verdüstert./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2022 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,91%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,27 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,63%
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,84 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
14:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
06.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+44,03%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,03%
Ø Kursziel: 1,84
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,03%
Ø Kursziel: 1,84
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

