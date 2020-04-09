|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
3,77 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
2,18 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
73,17%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Rishika Savjani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,03 £
