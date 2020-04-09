LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 763 auf 377 Pence mehr als halbiert, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Rishika Savjani passte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie ihre 2020er-Schätzungen für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften an die neuen Kapazitäten an. So rechnet sie im zweiten Quartal mit einem Kapazitätsrückgang um 90 Prozent, im dritten um 60 Prozent und im vierten um 40 Prozent. Sämtliche Airlines dürften in diesem Jahr Verluste schreiben. Was aber vor allem zähle, sei das Ausmaß der Vernichtung von Barmitteln. Sie bevorzugt weiterhin die Aktien von IAG, Ryanair und Wizz Air, während sie für die Lufthansa die größten Risiken sieht./ajx/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2020 / 20:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.