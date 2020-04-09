finanzen.net
24.04.2020 13:06

International Consolidated Airlines overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 763 auf 377 Pence mehr als halbiert, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Rishika Savjani passte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie ihre 2020er-Schätzungen für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften an die neuen Kapazitäten an. So rechnet sie im zweiten Quartal mit einem Kapazitätsrückgang um 90 Prozent, im dritten um 60 Prozent und im vierten um 40 Prozent. Sämtliche Airlines dürften in diesem Jahr Verluste schreiben. Was aber vor allem zähle, sei das Ausmaß der Vernichtung von Barmitteln. Sie bevorzugt weiterhin die Aktien von IAG, Ryanair und Wizz Air, während sie für die Lufthansa die größten Risiken sieht./ajx/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2020 / 20:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

