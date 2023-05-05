DAX 15.971 +0,1%ESt50 4.345 +0,1%TDax 3.282 +0,0%Dow 33.674 +1,7%Nas 12.235 +2,3%Bitcoin 25.317 -2,0%Euro 1,1048 -0,7%Öl 76,37 +1,3%Gold 2.021 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Commerzbank CBK100 Vonovia A1ML7J Bayer BAY001 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus Ruhiger Wochenauftakt: DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- Jungheinrich macht mehr Gewinn -- VW-Chef Blume will wohl Vorstand der IT-Tochter Cariad rauswerfen -- adesso, WACKER CHEMIE im Fokus
Top News
adesso-Aktie tiefrot: adesso bestätigt trotz schwachen Jahresstarts die Prognose - Warburg senkt Kursziel
RATIONAL-Aktie gibt ab: Baader Bank rät wegen hoher Bewertung von Kauf der RATIONAL-Papiere ab
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
1,71 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,67 %
STU
1,72 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,88 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.8,54 Mrd. EUR KGV25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Barclays Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

09:06
Teilen
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen von 170 auf 215 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Fluggesellschaften-Holding habe als erster der westeuropäischen Branchenvertreter ein profitables erstes Quartal berichtet und die Konsensschätzungen klar übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer Studie vom Freitagnachmittag. Er hob seine Schätzung für das diesjährige operative Ergebnis um 36 Prozent an./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 16:11 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 16:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
2,15 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,94 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen