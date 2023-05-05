International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen von 170 auf 215 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Fluggesellschaften-Holding habe als erster der westeuropäischen Branchenvertreter ein profitables erstes Quartal berichtet und die Konsensschätzungen klar übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer Studie vom Freitagnachmittag. Er hob seine Schätzung für das diesjährige operative Ergebnis um 36 Prozent an./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 16:11 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 16:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
2,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,71 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,94 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|09:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
