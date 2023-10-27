International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen von 210 auf 195 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Aufgrund gestiegener Treibstoffkosten habe er seine Gewinnprognosen für die Airline-Holding ab 2024 reduziert, schrieb Analyst Ruairi Cullinane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he
27.10.2023
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
1,95 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
1,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,42 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ruairi Cullinane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
