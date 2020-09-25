finanzen.net
Kering Aktie WKN: 851223 / ISIN: FR0000121485

574,20EUR
+8,10EUR
+1,43%
12:21:05
XETRA
572,25EUR
+11,56EUR
+2,06%
13:26:17
BTE
23.06.2020 10:16

Kering Neutral (Oddo BHF)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Oddo BHF hat Kering von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 460 auf 431 Euro gesenkt. Der Hersteller von Luxusartikeln werde weiter hinter den Wettbewerbern zurückbleiben, hieß es in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Andere Häuser wie Louis Vuitton, Hermes und Dior dürften im zweiten Quartal stärker gewachsen sein in Festlandchina und anderen asiatischen Ländern./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2020 / 07:04 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2020 / 07:33 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Kering Neutral

Unternehmen:
Kering		 Analyst:
Oddo BHF		 Kursziel:
431,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
495,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,07%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
574,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,94%
Analyst Name:
Amine Daly 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
572,58 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Kering

25.09.20 Kering Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.09.20 Kering Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.09.20 Kering market-perform Bernstein Research
17.08.20 Kering Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.07.20 Kering Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Kering Aktie

-0,28%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,28%
Ø Kursziel: 572,58
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
400
450
500
550
600
650
700
Oddo BHF
431,00 €
HSBC
610,00 €
Morgan Stanley
535,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
455,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
615,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
610,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
590,00 €
UBS AG
589,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
726,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
540,00 €
Bernstein Research
600,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
570,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,28%
Ø Kursziel: 572,58
alle Kering Kursziele

