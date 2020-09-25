Aktie in diesem Artikel Kering 574,20 EUR

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Oddo BHF hat Kering von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 460 auf 431 Euro gesenkt. Der Hersteller von Luxusartikeln werde weiter hinter den Wettbewerbern zurückbleiben, hieß es in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Andere Häuser wie Louis Vuitton, Hermes und Dior dürften im zweiten Quartal stärker gewachsen sein in Festlandchina und anderen asiatischen Ländern./bek/ajx