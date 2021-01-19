  • Suche
Novartis Aktie WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267

Novartis Aktie WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267

80,15EUR
-0,10EUR
-0,12%
14:37:21
L&S
86,25CHF
+0,73CHF
+0,85%
14:24:23
SWX
20.01.2021 12:01

Novartis Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Novartis von 96 auf 90 Franken gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Analysten um Trung Huynh passten in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie ihre Bewertungsmodelle an jüngste Marktbewegungen und die Schwäche von Pharmatiteln gegenüber dem Gesamtmarkt an. Zudem zeigten sie sich für den Sektor mit Blick auf das neue Jahr 2021 weniger optimistisch. Bei Novartis hielten sich positive Nachrichten zu neuen und bestehenden Medikamenten und der Gegenwind im Generika-Geschäft die Waage. Daher bleibe es beim neutralen Votum für den Schweizer Pharmakonzern./tav/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novartis Neutral

Unternehmen:
Novartis AG		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
90,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
85,94 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,72%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
86,25 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,35%
Analyst Name:
Trung Huynh 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
93,36 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Novartis AG

