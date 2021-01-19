ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Novartis von 96 auf 90 Franken gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Analysten um Trung Huynh passten in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie ihre Bewertungsmodelle an jüngste Marktbewegungen und die Schwäche von Pharmatiteln gegenüber dem Gesamtmarkt an. Zudem zeigten sie sich für den Sektor mit Blick auf das neue Jahr 2021 weniger optimistisch. Bei Novartis hielten sich positive Nachrichten zu neuen und bestehenden Medikamenten und der Gegenwind im Generika-Geschäft die Waage. Daher bleibe es beim neutralen Votum für den Schweizer Pharmakonzern./tav/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben