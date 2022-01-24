  • Suche
Philips Aktie

28,87EUR
+0,75EUR
+2,65%
12:16:16
XETRA
28,41EUR
+0,33EUR
+1,18%
09:20:07
GVIE

WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

25.01.2022 12:11

Philips Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Philips nach endgültigen Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Die finalen Resultate hätten den enttäuschenden vorläufigen Eckdaten entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der trübe Ausblick des Medizintechnikkonzerns auf 2022 dürfte zu sinkenden Konsensschätzungen führen./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 07:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Hold

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
35,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
28,41 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,20%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
28,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,23%
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
41,24 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

24.01.22 Philips Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
24.01.22 Philips Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.01.22 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.01.22 Philips Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.01.22 Philips Outperform Bernstein Research
Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot -- ifo-Index über Erwartungen -- EVOTEC kooperiert mit Boehringer -- IBM mit starkem Umsatzsprung -- Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse im Fokus
Bosch und Volkswagen arbeiten zusammen an Auto-Software. MSC will mit Lufthansa als Partner bei ITA einsteigen - Offerte "sehr überzeugend". JPMorgan senkt NEL-Kursziel. Unilever baut Organisation um - 1.500 Stellen werden abgebaut. Home24 verfehlt Umsatzziel für 2021 - Home24-Aktie rutscht weiter ab. Ericsson steigert operatives Ergebnis stärker als erwartet. NFT-Auktion von Beatles-Andenken aus Sammlung von Julian Lennon.
11:56 Uhr
Israel's Siklu teams with Philips unit on smart streetlights (Globes)
09:05 Uhr
Philips Hue: Kaminfeuer und Kerzenlicht in der App (Heise)
06:39 Uhr
Philips hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
24.01.22
Medizintechnik: Philips rechnet erst im Sommer mit Wachstum (Handelsblatt)
24.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen schwer angeschlagen - Angst vor Fed und Ukraine-Krieg (Dow Jones)
24.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen gehen in freien Fall über (Dow Jones)
24.01.22
Philips Hue: Signify zeigt neues Outdoor-Produkt und bringt neue Funktion (Golem.de)
24.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Verluste aus - Geldpolitik und Ukraine belasten (Dow Jones)
Kursziele Philips Aktie

+42,85%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,85%
Ø Kursziel: 41,24
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
32
34
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
Kepler Cheuvreux
44,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
35,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
36 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
32,00 €
Bernstein Research
41,00 €
UBS AG
49,00 €
Barclays Capital
46,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
46,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
42,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,85%
Ø Kursziel: 41,24
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:24 Uhr Philips Hold
11:23 Uhr PUMA Buy
11:22 Uhr Instone Real Estate Group Buy
11:22 Uhr TAG Immobilien Hold
11:22 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold
11:21 Uhr Deutsche Euroshop Hold
11:21 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
11:20 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
10:09 Uhr Daimler Truck Outperform
09:49 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
09:48 Uhr Volvo (B) Sector Perform
09:46 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
09:43 Uhr Daimler Outperform
09:42 Uhr BMW Sector Perform
09:42 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
09:41 Uhr Stellantis Sector Perform
09:41 Uhr Renault Sector Perform
08:54 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
08:53 Uhr Iberdrola SA Outperform
08:51 Uhr National Grid Sector Perform
08:51 Uhr Novo Nordisk Neutral
08:50 Uhr NEL ASA Underweight
08:48 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
08:47 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
08:47 Uhr Gerresheimer Neutral
08:45 Uhr Orsted Sector Perform
08:18 Uhr Enel Outperform
08:18 Uhr E.ON Sector Perform
08:13 Uhr RWE Outperform
07:56 Uhr Danone Sell
07:55 Uhr Zalando Conviction Buy List
07:53 Uhr Apple Neutral
07:53 Uhr Uniper Sector Perform
07:51 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
07:46 Uhr Air France-KLM Sell
07:45 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
07:45 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold
24.01.22 Daimler Outperform
24.01.22 Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
24.01.22 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy
24.01.22 FedEx Conviction Buy List
24.01.22 Microsoft Conviction Buy List
24.01.22 Uniper Market-Perform
24.01.22 Richemont Outperform
24.01.22 Lufthansa Underperform
24.01.22 Enel Conviction Buy List
24.01.22 easyJet Buy
24.01.22 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
24.01.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
24.01.22 DWS Group Buy

