MyStory: Wie mich ein Wiederaufforstungsprojekt zu meinen Anlageideen inspiriert hat-w-

Philips Aktie

19,83EUR
-0,39EUR
-1,90%
14:06:28
XETRA
20,03EUR
-0,18EUR
-0,87%
13:29:19
CHX

WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

05.07.2022 13:46

Philips Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Philips von 25 auf 24 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Falko Friedrichs rechnet laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie mit einem schwachen Quartal des Medizintechnikkonzerns. Als nächstes drohe wahrscheinlich eine Senkung der Unternehmensziele./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 07:14 / CET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Hold

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
24,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
20,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,82%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
19,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,03%
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
32,37 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

13:46 Uhr Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:26 Uhr Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
01.07.22 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Philips Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.06.22 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Philips Aktie

+63,22%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +63,22%
Ø Kursziel: 32,37
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
15
20
25
30
35
40
45
UBS AG
18,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
26,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21 €
Barclays Capital
45,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
44,00 €
Bernstein Research
41,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
31,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +63,22%
Ø Kursziel: 32,37
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

Top-Rankings

Umfrage

Was schätzen Sie - wie hoch ist der Volumenanteil an Wertpapieren in ihrem Depot, die Nachhaltigkeitsziele verfolgen bzw. Nachhaltigkeitsmerkmale aufweisen? (Ökologische Nachhaltigkeit, Soziale Nachhaltigkeit und / oder gute Unternehmensführung betreffend)

