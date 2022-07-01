|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
24,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
20,03 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,82%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
19,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,03%
|
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
32,37 €
|13:46 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:26 Uhr
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.07.22
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.22
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
