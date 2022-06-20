  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

60,04EUR
-2,01EUR
-3,24%
12:02:34
XETRA
50,62GBP
-1,78GBP
-3,40%
12:18:37
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

22.06.2022 10:41

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4700 Pence belassen. Sorgen wegen der coronabedingten Lockdowns in China seien eine latente Belastung für die Rohstoffpreise, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Überwiegend geringe Lagerbestände vieler Metalle dürften aber das Angebot knapp halten trotz einer geringeren Nachfrage./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.06.2022 / 22:41 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.06.2022 / 22:41 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
47,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
51,11 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,03%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
50,62 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,15%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,03 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

10:41 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10:31 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:11 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.06.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.06.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

20.06.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Stabile Zinsen in China treiben Immobilienaktien an (Dow Jones)
14.06.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Uneinheitlich - Chinesische Börsen im Plus (Dow Jones)
13.06.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rezessionsängste schicken Börsen auf Talfahrt (Dow Jones)
13.06.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bleiben unter Druck - Atos geben stark nach (Dow Jones)
13.06.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Verluste aus - Flughafen Wien haussieren (Dow Jones)
07.06.22
Salzgitter-Aktie tiefer: Zusammenarbeit mit Rio Tinto bei "grünem Stahl" (Dow Jones)
07.06.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 6800 Pence (dpa-afx)
07.06.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: Dow schlussendlich fester -- DAX schließt im Minus -- adidas wird im Stoxx Europe 50 von Glencore ersetzt -- SGL hebt Ausblick an -- Allianz, BVB im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.06.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Stabile Zinsen in China treiben Immobilienaktien an (Dow Jones)
19.06.22
"Die einzige Vermögensklasse, die in Inflationszeiten Gewinne generiert": Was Suze Orman Anlegern jetzt empfiehlt (finanzen.net)
14.06.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Uneinheitlich - Chinesische Börsen im Plus (Dow Jones)
13.06.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rezessionsängste schicken Börsen auf Talfahrt (Dow Jones)
13.06.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bleiben unter Druck - Atos geben stark nach (Dow Jones)
13.06.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Verluste aus - Flughafen Wien haussieren (Dow Jones)
07.06.22
Salzgitter-Aktie tiefer: Zusammenarbeit mit Rio Tinto bei "grünem Stahl" (Dow Jones)
07.06.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 6800 Pence (dpa-afx)
mehr Rio Tinto plc News
