|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
47,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
51,11 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,03%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
50,62 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,03 £
|08.06.22
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.22
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.04.22
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.04.22
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.22
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.22
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|24.02.22
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|18.01.22
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|11:25 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|11:02 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|11:01 Uhr
|Bayer Buy
|11:00 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|10:22 Uhr
|Novartis Underweight
|10:18 Uhr
|Novartis Sell
|10:17 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|09:58 Uhr
|Diageo Overweight
|09:53 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|09:44 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Hold
|09:42 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|09:24 Uhr
|Zur Rose Underperform
|09:20 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|09:10 Uhr
|Enel Overweight
|09:09 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|08:14 Uhr
|Bayer Overweight
|08:13 Uhr
|Valeo SA Buy
|08:10 Uhr
|Nordex Neutral
|08:01 Uhr
|Glencore Overweight
|08:01 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Overweight
|07:56 Uhr
|Carrefour Underperform
|07:37 Uhr
|Kone Hold
|07:29 Uhr
|Barclays Buy
|07:23 Uhr
|Kone Sell
|07:16 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|07:15 Uhr
|voestalpine Underweight
|07:15 Uhr
|Salzgitter Underweight
|21.06.22
|SYNLAB Neutral
|21.06.22
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|21.06.22
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|21.06.22
|Vossloh Hold
|21.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|21.06.22
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|21.06.22
|Beiersdorf Kaufen
|21.06.22
|Bayer Buy
|21.06.22
|Bayer Overweight
|21.06.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|21.06.22
|Fresenius Overweight
|21.06.22
|RWE Overweight
|21.06.22
|Bayer Overweight
|21.06.22
|Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
|21.06.22
|LOréal Sector Perform
|21.06.22
|Glencore Outperform
|21.06.22
|Deutsche Post Buy
|21.06.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|21.06.22
|Nestlé Sector Perform
|21.06.22
|Danone Sector Perform
|21.06.22
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|21.06.22
|Henkel vz. Sector Perform
|21.06.22
|Unilever Sector Perform
