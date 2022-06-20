NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4700 Pence belassen. Sorgen wegen der coronabedingten Lockdowns in China seien eine latente Belastung für die Rohstoffpreise, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Überwiegend geringe Lagerbestände vieler Metalle dürften aber das Angebot knapp halten trotz einer geringeren Nachfrage./bek/ajx