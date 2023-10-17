RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

08:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto anlässlich der Produktionszahlen des Bergbaukonzerns zum dritten Quartal von 4800 auf 5100 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) bis 2024 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte rechnet nun mit etwas höheren Eisenerzpreisen./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 16:04 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 16:05 / EDT

