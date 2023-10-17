Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto anlässlich der Produktionszahlen des Bergbaukonzerns zum dritten Quartal von 4800 auf 5100 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) bis 2024 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte rechnet nun mit etwas höheren Eisenerzpreisen./la/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 16:04 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 16:05 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
51,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
60,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
51,82 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
