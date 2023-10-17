DAX 15.252 +0,1%ESt50 4.152 +0,1%MSCI World 2.889 +0,1%Dow 33.998 +0,0%Nas 13.534 -0,3%Bitcoin 27.116 +0,9%Euro 1,0577 +0,0%Öl 91,33 +0,5%Gold 1.938 +0,7%
Rio Tinto Aktie

61,00 EUR
STU
51,82 GBP
CHX
Marktkap. 97,37 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,56

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

08:01 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Rio Tinto plc
61,00 EUR 0,22 EUR 0,36%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto anlässlich der Produktionszahlen des Bergbaukonzerns zum dritten Quartal von 4800 auf 5100 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) bis 2024 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte rechnet nun mit etwas höheren Eisenerzpreisen./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 16:04 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 16:05 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
51,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
60,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
51,82 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,09 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

