FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 69 auf 110 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Unternehmen könnte für Amazon Pharmacy zum Übernahmeziel oder Gegner werden, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Seiner Bewertung legt der Experte nun die Schätzungen für 2023 zugrunde./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



