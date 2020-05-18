finanzen.net

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

19.05.2020 11:16

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 69 auf 110 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Unternehmen könnte für Amazon Pharmacy zum Übernahmeziel oder Gegner werden, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Seiner Bewertung legt der Experte nun die Schätzungen für 2023 zugrunde./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
94,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,03%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 98,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
60
70
80
90
100
110
120
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
120,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
100,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Barclays Capital
68,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
110,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 98,60
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

