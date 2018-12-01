ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 19 Euro belassen. Es sei wahrscheinlich, dass Apple in seinem neuen iPhone 11 Pro Max einen Chip des Halbleiterherstellers zur kabellosen Aufladung verbauen werde, schrieb Analyst Achal Sultania in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.09.2019 / 10:54 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



