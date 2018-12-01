|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
19,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
17,50 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+8,57%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
17,50 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+8,57%
|Analyst Name:
Achal Sultania
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
19,15 EUR
|18:31 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.09.2019
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.09.2019
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.2019
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.2019
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18:31 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.09.2019
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.09.2019
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.2019
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.2019
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.07.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.07.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.07.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.07.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.08.2018
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|16.05.2018
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|26.04.2018
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|12.04.2018
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|12.03.2018
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|19:01 Uhr
|Continental Underweight
|18:11 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Hold
|18:01 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|18:01 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|15:21 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE buy
|15:21 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|15:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|15:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|15:11 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|15:11 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|15:11 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|15:11 Uhr
|CANCOM SE buy
|15:01 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|15:01 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:16 Uhr
|adidas Outperform
|14:01 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|13:56 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|13:56 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|13:46 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|13:46 Uhr
|adidas buy
|13:41 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|13:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|13:36 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|13:36 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|13:36 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
|13:36 Uhr
|BMW market-perform
|13:36 Uhr
|Daimler market-perform
|13:31 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|13:31 Uhr
|Lufthansa market-perform
|13:31 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|13:26 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|13:26 Uhr
|EVOTEC SE buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
|09:46 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Reduce
|09:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|09:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|08:01 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|24.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|24.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|24.09.19
|Lufthansa Halten
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan