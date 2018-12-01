finanzen.net
25.09.2019 18:31
STMicroelectronics Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 19 Euro belassen. Es sei wahrscheinlich, dass Apple in seinem neuen iPhone 11 Pro Max einen Chip des Halbleiterherstellers zur kabellosen Aufladung verbauen werde, schrieb Analyst Achal Sultania in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.09.2019 / 10:54 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		Kursziel:
19,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
17,50 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+8,57%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
17,50 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+8,57%
Analyst Name:
Achal Sultania		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
19,15 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

26.07.2019STMicroelectronics NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.07.2019STMicroelectronics NeutralUBS AG
25.07.2019STMicroelectronics NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.07.2019STMicroelectronics NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.05.2019STMicroelectronics NeutralUBS AG
17.08.2018STMicroelectronics SellUBS AG
16.05.2018STMicroelectronics SellUBS AG
26.04.2018STMicroelectronics SellUBS AG
12.04.2018STMicroelectronics SellUBS AG
12.03.2018STMicroelectronics SellUBS AG

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

23.09.19
STMicroelectronics veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm (MyDividends)
02.09.19
STMicroelectronics berichtet zum laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramm (MyDividends)
19.08.19
STMicroelectronics veröffentlicht Zwischenstand zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm (MyDividends)
09.08.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt STMicroelectronics auf 'Buy' - Ziel 17,50 Euro (dpa-afx)
31.07.19
Juli 2019: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei STMicroelectronics-Aktie (finanzen.net)
27.07.19
STMicroelectronics informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
25.07.19
STMicroelectronics senkt Prognose: So reagiert die Infineon-Aktie (Der Aktionär)
25.07.19
STMicroelectronics meldet nach Gewinnrückgang Umsatzwarnung (dpa-afx)

