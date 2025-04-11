DAX 20.374 -0,9%ESt50 4.787 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto 11,31 +1,0%Dow 40.213 +1,6%Nas 16.724 +2,1%Bitcoin 74.016 +0,3%Euro 1,1416 +0,5%Öl 64,85 +0,4%Gold 3.233 -0,1%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

11,80 EUR +0,20 EUR +1,72 %
STU
10,77 CHF +0,02 CHF +0,16 %
BRX
Marktkap. 11,6 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

08:16 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
11,80 EUR 0,20 EUR 1,72%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Dänen dürften nach dem saisonal schwachen Quartal ihre Jahresziele bestätigen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison im Investitionsgüterbereich./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.04.2025 / 19:17 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2025 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
11,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
143,43 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

08:16 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.04.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09.04.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.04.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.04.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

finanzen.net So stuften die Analysten die Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
dpa-afx Aktien von Nordex, Vestas Wind, Siemens-Energy und Co. profitieren stark von Einigung auf Finanzpakete
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
dpa-afx Vestas erwartet nach Rekordaufträgen weiteres Wachstum - Aktie dreht ins Plus
finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
finanzen.net Januar 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst
dpa-afx Orsted-Aktie bricht nach Milliardenabschreibungen ein - Druck auf Aktie von RWE und Nordex
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap
Benzinga Earnings Breakdown: Vestas Wind Systems Q4
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Report: Q4 Overview
