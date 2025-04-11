JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

08:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Dänen dürften nach dem saisonal schwachen Quartal ihre Jahresziele bestätigen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison im Investitionsgüterbereich./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.04.2025 / 19:17 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2025 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

