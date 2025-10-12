DAX24.241 -1,5%Est505.531 -1,7%MSCI World4.240 -2,3%Top 10 Crypto15,32 -7,4%Nas22.204 -3,6%Bitcoin94.826 -0,7%Euro1,1602 ±0,0%Öl62,09 -4,8%Gold4.018 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 41

12.10.25 02:14 Uhr
KW 41 im Fokus: So entwickelten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 41

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 05.10.2025 und dem 10.10.2025. Stand ist der 10.10.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -11,59 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com



Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com



Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com



Platz 18: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com



Platz 13: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 13,63 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

