Rohstoffe im November 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den November 2023 finden Sie hier.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.11.2023 und dem 30.11.2023. Stand ist der 30.11.2023.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -19,48 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -8,63 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -7,53 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 29: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -7,14 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -7,07 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -6,20 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -6,09 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -4,97 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,56 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Maispreis
Maispreis: -3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -3,16 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -1,96 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,69 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 7: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 6: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 4,48 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 7,20 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Reispreis
Reispreis: 7,38 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 9,83 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 20,62 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com