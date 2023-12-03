DAX16.398 +1,1%ESt504.419 +0,8%MSCIW3.041 +0,6%Dow36.246 +0,8%Nas14.305 +0,6%Bitcoin36.308 +0,1%Euro1,0884 -0,1%Öl79,56 -4,0%Gold2.071 ±0,0%
Rohstoffe im November 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

03.12.23 03:32 Uhr
Rohstoffe im November 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den November 2023 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im November 2023.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.11.2023 und dem 30.11.2023. Stand ist der 30.11.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -19,48 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -8,63 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -7,53 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 29: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -7,07 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -6,20 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -6,09 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -4,97 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -3,16 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,69 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 7: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 4,48 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 7,20 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Reispreis

Reispreis: 7,38 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 9,83 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 20,62 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

