Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 26

28.06.25 16:25 Uhr
KW 26 an den Rohstoffmärkten: Das bewegte Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.580,41 USD 0,26 USD 0,01%
News
Baumwolle
0,68 USD 0,04 USD 6,35%
News
Bleipreis
2.010,00 USD -7,50 USD -0,37%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,60 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,56%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
93,08 EUR 0,61 EUR 0,66%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,75 USD 0,44 USD 13,42%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.273,90 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,85 USD 0,20 USD 5,41%
News
Heizölpreis
60,50 USD -1,85 USD -2,97%
News
Holzpreis
626,00 USD 6,00 USD 0,97%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,03 USD -0,13 USD -3,97%
News
Kakaopreis
6.215,00 GBP -14,00 GBP -0,22%
News
Kohlepreis
103,90 USD 0,45 USD 0,43%
News
Kupferpreis
10.050,00 USD -30,00 USD -0,30%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,25 USD 0,03 USD 1,44%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
1,13 USD 0,01 USD 0,60%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
1,13 USD 0,01 USD 0,60%
News
Maispreis
4,18 USD 0,09 USD 2,08%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,08 USD 0,05 USD 1,61%
News
Milchpreis
18,77 USD 0,02 USD 0,11%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
559,23 USD -0,03 USD -0,00%
News
Nickelpreis
15.030,00 USD 70,00 USD 0,47%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
67,31 USD -0,51 USD -0,75%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
65,07 USD -0,17 USD -0,26%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,23 USD -0,06 USD -2,71%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.136,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
3.992,00 MYR 55,00 MYR 1,40%
News
Platinpreis
1.343,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
473,50 EUR -3,00 EUR -0,63%
News
Reispreis
13,10 USD 0,08 USD 0,58%
News
Silberpreis
36,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
270,70 USD 0,10 USD 0,04%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,52 USD -0,00 USD -0,40%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,28 USD 0,06 USD 0,59%
News
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,48%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
196,00 EUR 1,00 EUR 0,51%
News
Zinkpreis
2.753,00 USD 17,00 USD 0,62%
News
Zinnpreis
34.025,00 USD 625,00 USD 1,87%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD 0,00 USD 1,79%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 26

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 22.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -12,15 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -11,67 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -9,90 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -6,43 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,58 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 25: Reispreis

Reispreis: -4,36 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 21: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 6,25 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 6,37 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 6,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 8,38 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis