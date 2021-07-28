  • Suche
Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

2.413,00EUR
-9,00EUR
-0,37%
15:31:32
XETRA
2.831,78USD
+14,26USD
+0,51%
15:46:58
NDB

WKN: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059 / Symbol: GOOGL

13.09.2021 15:26

Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Alphabet A-Aktie auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 3400 US-Dollar belassen. Im Extrem, also bei Wegfall aller Vermittlungsprovisionen aus dem Google Play Store, könnte der faire Wert für die Papiere der Google-Mutter auf 3200 Dollar sinken, schrieb Analyst Stephen Ju in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er bezog sich damit auf ein US-Urteil gegen Apple, wonach es für Kunden einfacher werden müsse, digitale Inhalte in Apps direkt bei den Entwicklern zu kaufen. Das Ende vom Lied ist Ju zufolge jedoch noch nicht gesungen. So rechnet er zunächst einmal damit, dass Apple gegen das Urteil vorgehe./ag/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2021 / 08:31 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 3.400,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 2.834,00		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,97%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 2.831,78		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,07%
Analyst Name:
Stephen Ju 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 3.155,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

10.09.21
Google Spaces: Ist es ein MS-Teams-Konkurrent? (Heise)
10.09.21
Wecker: Update beseitigt Probleme mit Googles Alarm (Golem.de)
10.09.21
Leistungsschutzrecht: So will Corint Media das Google-Geld verteilen (Golem.de)
10.09.21
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente (finanzen.net)
mehr Alphabet A (ex Google) News
Kursziele Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

+11,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,41%
Ø Kursziel: 3.155,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
2800
2900
3000
3100
3200
3300
3400
Barclays Capital
3.000,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2.875,00 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3.150,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3.350,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
3.400,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,41%
Ø Kursziel: 3.155,00
alle Alphabet A (ex Google) Kursziele

