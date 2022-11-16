  • Suche
Alstom Aktie

17.11.2022 10:56

Alstom Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

Alstom Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Alstom auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Die Halbjahresergebnisse der Franzosen seien besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Gael de-Bray in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Er hob insbesondere die beruhigende Barmittelentwicklung hervor./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2022 / 06:42 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Buy

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
32,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
24,99 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,05%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
25,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,84%
Analyst Name:
Gael de-Bray 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr Alstom S.A. News
Kursziele Alstom Aktie

+22,89%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,89%
Ø Kursziel: 31,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
15
20
25
30
35
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19 €
UBS AG
37,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
32,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
37,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
33,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,89%
Ø Kursziel: 31,25
alle Alstom S.A. Kursziele

