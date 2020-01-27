finanzen.net

Alstom Aktie WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

46,72EUR
+0,28EUR
+0,60%
09:44:30
STU
46,93EUR
+0,37EUR
+0,79%
10:03:15
PAR
29.01.2020 09:16

Alstom buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Alstom von 45 auf 53 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der französische Zughersteller sei auf dem Weg zu mehr Profitabilität, schrieb Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Mit einem von ihm erwarteten jährlichen Anstieg des operativen Ergebnisses um durchschnittlich 10 Prozent von 2020 bis 2023 sei Alstom eine vielversprechende Wachstumsstory./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2020 / 03:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom buy

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
53,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
46,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,64%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
46,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,44%
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

09:16 Uhr Alstom buy UBS AG
27.01.20 Alstom Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.01.20 Alstom Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.01.20 Alstom Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.01.20 Alstom Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

mehr Alstom S.A. News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Alstom Aktie

-2,46%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,46%
Ø Kursziel: 45,57
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
Credit Suisse Group
37,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
41,00 €
Morgan Stanley
49,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
47,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
43,00 €
UBS AG
53,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
49,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,46%
Ø Kursziel: 45,57
alle Alstom S.A. Kursziele

