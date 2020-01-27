ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Alstom von 45 auf 53 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der französische Zughersteller sei auf dem Weg zu mehr Profitabilität, schrieb Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Mit einem von ihm erwarteten jährlichen Anstieg des operativen Ergebnisses um durchschnittlich 10 Prozent von 2020 bis 2023 sei Alstom eine vielversprechende Wachstumsstory./tih/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2020 / 03:06 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.