|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
53,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
46,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,64%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
46,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,44%
|
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,57 €
|09:16 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|27.01.20
|Alstom Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.01.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.20
|Alstom Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.20
|Alstom Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:16 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|27.01.20
|Alstom Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.01.20
|Alstom Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.20
|Alstom Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.20
|Alstom overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|29.11.16
|Alstom Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|12.02.16
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.01.16
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.03.14
|Alstom Underweight
|HSBC
|19.02.14
|Alstom verkaufen
|Nomura
|23.01.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.19
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.19
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.19
|Alstom Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
