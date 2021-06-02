Aktie in diesem Artikel ArcelorMittal 27,08 EUR

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 31 auf 30 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Stahlkonzern ist laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie neben den schwedischen SSAB Branchenfavorit des Analysten Andrew Jones. Salzgitter und Voestalpine empfiehlt er dagegen zum Verkauf. In den kommenden sechs Monaten rechnet er im Umfeld hoher Stahlpreise mit starken Unternehmensgewinnen. Aber gerade die Renditen für die Anleger sprächen für ArcelorMittal und SSAB, so Jones. Sie seien neben Bewertungs- und Wachstumsaspekten auch eine Stütze, wenn der erwartete deutliche Preisabschwung einsetze. Salzgitter und Voestalpine hätren derweil geringe Renditen und selbst bei Spitzenpreisen nur einen recht geringen Cashflow./ag/ajx