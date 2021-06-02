  • Suche
ArcelorMittal Aktie WKN: A2DRTZ / ISIN: LU1598757687

27,08EUR
+0,04EUR
+0,15%
12:37:13
XETRA
02.06.2021 12:46

ArcelorMittal buy (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 31 auf 30 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Stahlkonzern ist laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie neben den schwedischen SSAB Branchenfavorit des Analysten Andrew Jones. Salzgitter und Voestalpine empfiehlt er dagegen zum Verkauf. In den kommenden sechs Monaten rechnet er im Umfeld hoher Stahlpreise mit starken Unternehmensgewinnen. Aber gerade die Renditen für die Anleger sprächen für ArcelorMittal und SSAB, so Jones. Sie seien neben Bewertungs- und Wachstumsaspekten auch eine Stütze, wenn der erwartete deutliche Preisabschwung einsetze. Salzgitter und Voestalpine hätren derweil geringe Renditen und selbst bei Spitzenpreisen nur einen recht geringen Cashflow./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2021 / 17:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.06.2021 / 17:40 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal buy

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
27,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,33%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
27,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,78%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Jones 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,64 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

02.06.21 ArcelorMittal buy UBS AG
31.05.21 ArcelorMittal buy Kepler Cheuvreux
21.05.21 ArcelorMittal buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.05.21 ArcelorMittal buy UBS AG
07.05.21 ArcelorMittal buy Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele ArcelorMittal Aktie

+13,16%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,16%
Ø Kursziel: 30,64
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
20
25
30
35
Morgan Stanley
21,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
32,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30 €
Deutsche Bank AG
32,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
38,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
32,00 €
UBS AG
30,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,16%
Ø Kursziel: 30,64
alle ArcelorMittal Kursziele

