DAX 17.768 +0,5%ESt50 4.695 +0,6%MSCI World 3.435 +0,2%Dow 39.446 +1,8%Nas 16.660 +2,9%Bitcoin 55.633 -1,8%Euro 1,0920 +0,0%Öl 79,26 +0,4%Gold 2.424 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Microsoft 870747 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985 EVOTEC 566480 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX zieht an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Paramount vermeldet Milliarden-Abschreibung -- LEG traut sich mehr zu -- LANXESS mit mehr Gewinn -- Bitcoin, Palantir, Microsoft und STRATEC im Fokus
Top News
Gewinnrückgang bei Bechtle: Chef dennoch mit positiven Aussichten - Aktie schwächelt
Rheinmetall-Aktie setzt Erholung fort: Höhere Kursziele und Charttechnik
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Jetzt mit OSKAR black in ETFs investieren - Für Anlagesummen ab 50.000 Euro

ArcelorMittal Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
20,33 EUR +0,28 EUR +1,40 %
STU
20,22 EUR +0,35 EUR +1,76 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 15,74 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,43

WKN A2DRTZ

ISIN LU1598757687

Symbol AMSYF

UBS AG

ArcelorMittal Buy

11:41 Uhr
ArcelorMittal Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ArcelorMittal
20,33 EUR 0,28 EUR 1,40%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 27 auf 25 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Quartalszahlen des Stahlkonzerns habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für die Jahre 2024 bis 2026 reduziert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Jones in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.08.2024 / 20:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.08.2024 / 20:21 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Buy

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
25,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
19,99 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,09%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
20,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,97%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Jones 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
26,85 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

11:41 ArcelorMittal Buy UBS AG
02.08.24 ArcelorMittal Hold Deutsche Bank AG
02.08.24 ArcelorMittal Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.24 ArcelorMittal Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.08.24 ArcelorMittal Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal