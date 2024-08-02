ArcelorMittal Aktie
WKN A2DRTZ
ISIN LU1598757687
Symbol AMSYF
ArcelorMittal Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 27 auf 25 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Quartalszahlen des Stahlkonzerns habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für die Jahre 2024 bis 2026 reduziert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Jones in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.08.2024 / 20:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.08.2024 / 20:21 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Buy
|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
25,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
19,99 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,09%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
20,33 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
26,85 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu ArcelorMittal
|11:41
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:41
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:41
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.24
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.24
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.06.24
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.23
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|18.01.23
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|23.09.19
|ArcelorMittal Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|16.10.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|01.08.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.24
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.07.24
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.06.24
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG