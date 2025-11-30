DAX 23.837 +0,3%ESt50 5.668 +0,3%MSCI World 4.396 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 11,54 -7,3%Nas 23.366 +0,7%Bitcoin 74.450 -4,5%Euro 1,1608 +0,1%Öl 63,60 +0,7%Gold 4.240 +0,6%
Heute im Fokus
DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen uneins - Nikkei tiefrot -- HUGO BOSS offenbar vor Wechsel an AR-Spitze -- DroneShield, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis: Höchster Stand seit sechs Wochen Goldpreis: Höchster Stand seit sechs Wochen
Ethereum rüstet sich für die Quanten-Ära: Vitalik Buterin stellt Roadmap bis 2028 vor Ethereum rüstet sich für die Quanten-Ära: Vitalik Buterin stellt Roadmap bis 2028 vor
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

44,66 EUR -0,16 EUR -0,36 %
STU
Marktkap. 50,75 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

08:06 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
44,66 EUR -0,16 EUR -0,36%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 47,50 auf 53,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Favoriten der Experten Alexia Dogani und Harry Gowers im europäischen Transportbereich bleiben DSV und die Airline-Holding IAG. Dies schrieben sie in ihrem Ausblick auf 2026 vom Sonntag. Aber auch bei DHL und InPost sehen sie ein attraktives Verhältnis zwischen Chancen und Risiken./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.11.2025 / 17:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.12.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
53,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
44,99 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,92%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
44,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,79%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
44,98 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

08:06 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.11.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral UBS AG
20.11.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
14.11.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.11.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

