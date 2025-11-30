DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 47,50 auf 53,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Favoriten der Experten Alexia Dogani und Harry Gowers im europäischen Transportbereich bleiben DSV und die Airline-Holding IAG. Dies schrieben sie in ihrem Ausblick auf 2026 vom Sonntag. Aber auch bei DHL und InPost sehen sie ein attraktives Verhältnis zwischen Chancen und Risiken./ag/bek
