Rio Tinto Aktie

Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
62,00 EUR +0,53 EUR +0,86 %
STU
54,22 GBP +0,67 GBP +1,25 %
LSE
Marktkap. 101,24 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%
WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

19:01 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Rio Tinto plc
62,00 EUR 0,53 EUR 0,86%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 5000 auf 4900 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Hochlauf des Projekts Simandou dürfte länger dauern als gedacht, schrieb Ben Davis in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Bergbaukonzern werde unter anderem von der Regenzeit gebremst./rob/niw/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2025 / 11:28 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.11.2025 / 11:30 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
49,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
61,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
54,22 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
55,50 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

19:01 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
26.11.25 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.11.25 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
13.11.25 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
03.11.25 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

finanzen.net STOXX 50 aktuell: Börsianer lassen STOXX 50 zum Handelsstart steigen
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in London: FTSE 100 letztendlich im Plus
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 schwächelt zum Handelsende
finanzen.net Impulsarmer Handel in London: FTSE 100 notiert am Donnerstagnachmittag um Vortagesschluss
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 am Donnerstagnachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: So steht der STOXX 50 mittags
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 sackt am Donnerstagmittag ab
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 fällt zum Handelsstart
PR Newswire Entegris Set to Join S&P MidCap 400
