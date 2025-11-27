Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 101,24 Mrd. EURKGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 5000 auf 4900 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Hochlauf des Projekts Simandou dürfte länger dauern als gedacht, schrieb Ben Davis in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Bergbaukonzern werde unter anderem von der Regenzeit gebremst./rob/niw/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2025 / 11:28 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.11.2025 / 11:30 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
49,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
61,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
54,22 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,50 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
