RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

19:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 5000 auf 4900 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Hochlauf des Projekts Simandou dürfte länger dauern als gedacht, schrieb Ben Davis in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Bergbaukonzern werde unter anderem von der Regenzeit gebremst./rob/niw/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2025 / 11:28 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.11.2025 / 11:30 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com