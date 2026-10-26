DAX 25.591 +0,7%ESt50 6.165 +0,8%MSCI World 4.927 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,68 +2,7%Nas 26.478 +1,2%Bitcoin 72.500 +1,2%Euro 1,1123 -0,5%Öl 114,3 -1,4%Gold 4.061 +1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
58,76 EUR +0,44 EUR +0,75 %
STU
finanzen.net zero
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
Smartphone

Marktkap. 65,01 Mrd. EUR

KGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 555200

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol DPSTF

AI Analyse

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

20:26 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
58,76 EUR 0,44 EUR 0,75%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen des US-Logistikers UPS auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 65 Euro belassen. Das derzeit disziplinierte Branchenumfeld sei von dem US-Logistiker unterstrichen worden, schrieb Alexia Dogani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies stehe im Einklang mit den vorher veröffentlichten Eckdaten von DHL./rob/tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2026 / 17:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.10.2026 / 17:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
65,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
58,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,32%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
58,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,62%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
59,17 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

20:26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
20.10.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
19.10.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
19.10.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net Lukrative DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Investition? DAX 40-Papier DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren DAX 40-Papier DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt DHL Group auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 65 Euro
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Nachmittag nahe Vortagesniveau
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) verteidigt Stellung am Dienstagmittag
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Vormittag leichter
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus
EQS Group EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
finanzen.net Montagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen
finanzen.net DAX-Handel aktuell: DAX liegt am Mittag im Plus
RSS Feed
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) zu myNews hinzufügen

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.