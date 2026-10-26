JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

20:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen des US-Logistikers UPS auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 65 Euro belassen. Das derzeit disziplinierte Branchenumfeld sei von dem US-Logistiker unterstrichen worden, schrieb Alexia Dogani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies stehe im Einklang mit den vorher veröffentlichten Eckdaten von DHL./rob/tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2026 / 17:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.10.2026 / 17:06 / GMT

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