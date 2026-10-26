DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 65,01 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
AI Analyse
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen des US-Logistikers UPS auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 65 Euro belassen. Das derzeit disziplinierte Branchenumfeld sei von dem US-Logistiker unterstrichen worden, schrieb Alexia Dogani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies stehe im Einklang mit den vorher veröffentlichten Eckdaten von DHL./rob/tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2026 / 17:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.10.2026 / 17:06 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
65,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
58,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,32%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
58,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|20:26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|20.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20:26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|20.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20:26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|23.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.