Spannung vor dem EM-Spiel DE vs. HU - Auf die richtige Taktik kommt es auch an der Börse an: Tipps & Tricks gibt's am 23.6. um 12.30 von HSBC (Werbung)-w-

EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

151,60EUR
+2,02EUR
+1,35%
10:12:15
BMN
mehr Daten anzeigen
23.06.2021 09:46

EssilorLuxottica buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat EssilorLuxottica von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 138 auf 170 Euro angehoben. Eine im Vergleich schleppende Kursentwicklung beim Brillen- und Luxusgüterkonzern dürfte allmählich der Vergangenheit angehören, schrieb Analystin Susy Tibaldi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Langfristige Wachstumschancen würden derzeit an der Börse unterschätzt./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2021 / 05:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2021 / 05:12 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica buy

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
170,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
150,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,81%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
150,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,70%
Analyst Name:
Susy Tibaldi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
154,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

09:46 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy UBS AG
22.06.21 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.06.21 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
11.06.21 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.21 EssilorLuxottica Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxottica

DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün -- Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen -- Pierer will Anteil an LEONI erhöhen -- Shop Apotheke, Brenntag im Fokus
Vodafone stellt in Europa komplett auf Grünstrom um. Pernod Ricard hebt Ergebnisprognose für 2020/21 an. TUI-Vorstand: Flottengröße passt jetzt - Kein Druck bei Staatshilfen. Bike24 fährt mit angezogener Bremse aufs Parkett - Ausgabepreis 15 Euro. RTL will in den Niederlanden mit de Mols Medienkonzern fusionieren. Siemens Healthineers schließt Partnerschaft in den USA.
09:19 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt EssilorLuxottica auf 'Buy' - Ziel 170 Euro (dpa-afx)
22.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Ruhiges Geschäft - Bayer schwach (Dow Jones)
22.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen treten vor Powell-Rede auf der Stelle (Dow Jones)
22.06.21
Mister Spex bietet Aktien bei IPO für 23 bis 27 Euro an (dpa-afx)
22.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Wenig Bewegung bei den Indizes - Grandvision schwach (Dow Jones)
22.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Knapp behauptet - Impulse fehlen (Dow Jones)
22.06.21
DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen höher -- Bitcoin mit starken Schwanlungen -- EZB strebt künftig wohl glatt 2 Prozent Inflation an -- CureVac, Deutsche Bank, Daimler, Bayer, Zalando im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rotation in defensives Value - SMI auf Rekordhoch (Dow Jones)
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+2,21%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,21%
Ø Kursziel: 154,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
Jefferies & Company Inc.
130,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
145,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
150,00 €
Bernstein Research
165,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
165,00 €
UBS AG
170,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,21%
Ø Kursziel: 154,17
alle EssilorLuxottica Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:12 Uhr Salzgitter Equal-Weight
08:59 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy
08:51 Uhr BHP Group overweight
08:33 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
08:32 Uhr Kering Neutral
08:30 Uhr Pernod Ricard kaufen
08:18 Uhr Orsted Hold
08:05 Uhr Prosus Hold
07:57 Uhr Prosus overweight
07:31 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
07:30 Uhr LafargeHolcim buy
22.06.21 Ceconomy St. buy
22.06.21 Pernod Ricard Neutral
22.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
22.06.21 Pernod Ricard buy
22.06.21 easyJet buy
22.06.21 EssilorLuxottica buy
22.06.21 BAT Neutral
22.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
22.06.21 Deutsche Post Neutral
22.06.21 Uniper buy
22.06.21 RWE buy
22.06.21 Air France-KLM Neutral
22.06.21 Diageo buy
22.06.21 EssilorLuxottica Neutral
22.06.21 Deutsche Börse Neutral
22.06.21 Deutsche Post buy
22.06.21 E.ON buy
22.06.21 Engie (ex GDF Suez) Hold
22.06.21 National Grid buy
22.06.21 Orsted Hold
22.06.21 Enel buy
22.06.21 BASF kaufen
22.06.21 Iberdrola SA Hold
22.06.21 BASF Halten
22.06.21 LEG Immobilien buy
22.06.21 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
22.06.21 TUI Underperform
22.06.21 Diageo buy
22.06.21 Microsoft buy
22.06.21 WACKER CHEMIE buy
22.06.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. market-perform
22.06.21 Symrise Hold
22.06.21 Brenntag buy
22.06.21 Henkel vz. buy
22.06.21 Lufthansa market-perform
22.06.21 Zalando buy
22.06.21 Rio Tinto overweight
22.06.21 BHP Group overweight
22.06.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight

