Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 157,00 EUR

1,07% Charts

News

Analysen

EssilorLuxottica 157,00 EUR 1,07% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica angesichts der nun auch im Aufsichtsrat genehmigten GrandVision-Vollübernahme auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro belassen. Der Deal gehe zu den ursprünglich vereinbarten Konditionen über die Bühne, schrieb Analystin Susy Tibaldi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sie glaubt, dass am Markt zuletzt eher ein Abschluss zu einem niedrigeren Preis erwartet wurde. Dennoch dürfte der Vollzug an der Börse gut ankommen, da damit ein Unsicherheitsfaktor von der Aktie weiche./tih/gl