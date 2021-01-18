  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Ausblick 2021: Smart Healthcare, Cloud Computing, Impfstoffhersteller und Zykliker. Wegweisende Investments für das neue Jahr? Jetzt informieren!-W-

EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

124,65EUR
+1,50EUR
+1,22%
10:35:56
FSE
124,35EUR
+1,17EUR
+0,95%
11:47:36
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
18.01.2021 10:46

EssilorLuxottica Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 130 Euro belassen. 2021 sollte ein Jahr der deutlichen Erholung im Luxusgütersegment werden mit einem durchschnittlichen währungsbereinigten Umsatzwachstum von 18 Prozent und einem Ergebnissprung (Ebit) von 95 Prozent, prognostizierte Analystin Francesca Di Pasquantonio in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Sie erhöhte ihre Gewinnprognosen für den Sektor um durchschnittlich 4 Prozent. Mit Blick auf das Bewertungsniveau bleibt die Expertin aber vorsichtig./edh/ag

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf EssilorLuxottica SR8R2T 18.06.2021 125,00
116,89
Discountzertifikat Classic auf EssilorLuxottica SB5VQ0 17.09.2021 125,00
115,13
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SR8R2T, SB5VQ0. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2021 / 16:01 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Hold

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
130,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
124,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,80%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
124,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,29%
Analyst Name:
Francesca Di Pasquantonio 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
141,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

18.01.21 EssilorLuxottica Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.01.21 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.01.21 EssilorLuxottica Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.01.21 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.12.20 EssilorLuxottica buy Kepler Cheuvreux
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+13,82%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,82%
Ø Kursziel: 141,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
120
130
140
150
160
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
150,00 €
UBS AG
121,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
125,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
154,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
140,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
150,00 €
Bernstein Research
165,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
130,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,82%
Ø Kursziel: 141,88
alle EssilorLuxottica Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:51 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight
08:51 Uhr Air France-KLM Equal weight
08:51 Uhr easyJet Equal weight
08:50 Uhr Ryanair overweight
07:39 Uhr Roche buy
07:37 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
07:35 Uhr Ryanair Neutral
07:01 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
06:44 Uhr Netflix buy
06:40 Uhr Alstom buy
19.01.21 Bank of America Neutral
19.01.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform
19.01.21 Südzucker kaufen
19.01.21 Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
19.01.21 Telefonica Deutschland buy
19.01.21 Intel buy
19.01.21 Infineon kaufen
19.01.21 Westwing Group buy
19.01.21 Aareal Bank Halten
19.01.21 Aareal Bank Hold
19.01.21 Rio Tinto overweight
19.01.21 Beiersdorf Hold
19.01.21 Zalando buy
19.01.21 Software Hold
19.01.21 CANCOM buy
19.01.21 Bechtle Hold
19.01.21 Orange buy
19.01.21 LOréal buy
19.01.21 Continental Neutral
19.01.21 Carrefour buy
19.01.21 Corestate Capital Hold
19.01.21 Sanofi buy
19.01.21 Akzo Nobel Neutral
19.01.21 Telefonica Deutschland Hold
19.01.21 Danone Sell
19.01.21 TeamViewer buy
19.01.21 Evonik buy
19.01.21 Deutsche Beteiligungs buy
19.01.21 Daimler buy
19.01.21 Zalando buy
19.01.21 EVOTEC Hold
19.01.21 Stellantis buy
19.01.21 Novartis Underweight
19.01.21 Rio Tinto Neutral
19.01.21 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
19.01.21 Pernod Ricard Neutral
19.01.21 Diageo Underweight
19.01.21 artec technologies Kaufen
19.01.21 Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
19.01.21 Santander overweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen