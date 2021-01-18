|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
130,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
124,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,80%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
124,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,29%
|
Analyst Name:
Francesca Di Pasquantonio
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
141,88 €
