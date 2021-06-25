Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 156,86 EUR

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für die Aktie des Brillenkonzerns EssilorLuxottica von 170 auf 175 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Nach dem Hin und Her seit einem Jahr werde die Übernahme von Grandvision nun endlich zu den ursprünglich vereinbarten Konditionen unter Dach und Fach gebracht, schrieb Analystin Francesca Di Pasquantonio in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das könnte zwar einige Anleger enttäuschen. Dennoch sei der Deal im Interesse der EssilorLuxottica-Aktionäre./gl/edh