WKN 863195

ISIN FR0000121667

Symbol ESLOF

UBS AG

EssilorLuxottica Neutral

15:36 Uhr
EssilorLuxottica Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica vor Halbjahreszahlen von 186 auf 181 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Susy Tibaldi rechnete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit Gegenwind für den Brillenhersteller von den Wechselkursen./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 01:30 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 01:30 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

