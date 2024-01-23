EssilorLuxottica Aktie
WKN 863195
ISIN FR0000121667
Symbol ESLOF
EssilorLuxottica Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica vor Halbjahreszahlen von 186 auf 181 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Susy Tibaldi rechnete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit Gegenwind für den Brillenhersteller von den Wechselkursen./bek/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 01:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 01:30 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
181,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
180,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,38%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
181,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,06%
|
Analyst Name:
Susy Tibaldi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
186,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica
|15:36
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:36
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.06.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:36
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.01.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets