NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach Jahreszahlen 2020 auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 146 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) habe im zweiten Geschäftshalbjahr die Konsenserwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Piral Dadhania in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Essilor-Kontaktlinsen und die Luxottica-Umsätze im Einzelhandel hätten zu Jahresschluss das Wachstum beschleunigt./tih/edh