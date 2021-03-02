|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
146,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
140,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,95%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
141,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,07%
Analyst Name:
Piral Dadhania
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
144,14 €
|11:36 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.03.21
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.02.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:36 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.03.21
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.02.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:36 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.02.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.07.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.05.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.03.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.17
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.03.21
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.20
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.20
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
