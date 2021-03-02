  • Suche
EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

141,65EUR
+3,75EUR
+2,72%
10:12:16
HAM
140,45EUR
-0,95EUR
-0,67%
11:02:24
GVIE
12.03.2021 11:46

EssilorLuxottica Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach Jahreszahlen 2020 auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 146 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) habe im zweiten Geschäftshalbjahr die Konsenserwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Piral Dadhania in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Essilor-Kontaktlinsen und die Luxottica-Umsätze im Einzelhandel hätten zu Jahresschluss das Wachstum beschleunigt./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.03.2021 / 02:05 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.03.2021 / 02:13 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Outperform

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
146,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
140,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,95%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
141,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,07%
Analyst Name:
Piral Dadhania 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
144,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

11:36 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.03.21 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
12.02.21 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.02.21 EssilorLuxottica Outperform RBC Capital Markets
18.01.21 EssilorLuxottica Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

mehr EssilorLuxottica News
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+1,76%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,76%
Ø Kursziel: 144,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
125
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
Deutsche Bank AG
130,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
150,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
125,00 €
UBS AG
133,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
146,00 €
Bernstein Research
165,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
160,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,76%
Ø Kursziel: 144,14
alle EssilorLuxottica Kursziele

