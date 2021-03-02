  • Suche
HelloFresh Aktie WKN: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408

61,75EUR
-1,50EUR
-2,37%
13:18:42
STU
03.03.2021 13:11

HelloFresh buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Hellofresh auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 96,40 Euro belassen. Der Kochboxenanbieter klinge optimistisch für 2021, schrieb Analystin Fabienne Caron in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: HelloFresh buy

Unternehmen:
HelloFresh		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
96,40 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
61,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
56,24%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
61,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56,11%
Analyst Name:
Fabienne Caron 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
78,91 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu HelloFresh

13:11 Uhr HelloFresh buy Kepler Cheuvreux
08:01 Uhr HelloFresh overweight Barclays Capital
02.03.21 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.03.21 HelloFresh overweight Barclays Capital
19.02.21 HelloFresh Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh

Analysensuche

GO
