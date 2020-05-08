finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,09EUR
-0,04EUR
-1,93%
14:38:13
STU
1,84GBP
-0,01GBP
-0,77%
15:16:11
BTN
12.05.2020 12:51

International Consolidated Airlines buy (HSBC)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal von 450 auf 425 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung nach schwacher Kursentwicklung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Alle Augen seien aktuell auf die Liquidität, den Zeitpunkt einer Rückkehr zum Flugbetrieb und die Restrukturierung der British Airways gerichtet, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/mne

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2020 / 16:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
HSBC		 Kursziel:
4,25 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,83 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
132,50%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,84 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
131,54%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,30 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:51 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
08.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
08.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Fünf Millionen Pfund
easyJet-Großaktionär setzt Belohnung für Tipps gegen Airbus-Auftrag aus
In seinem erbitterten Kampf gegen einen Auftrag über 107 neue Airbus-Jets hat easyJets Firmengründer und Großaktionär eine neue Volte geschlagen.
25.03.20
DAX mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Pfeiffer Vacuum kürzt Dividende -- E.ON erhöht Ausblick -- US-Billionen-Konjunkturpaket genehmigt -- Nike, Klöckner, HHLA, TUI im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.04.20
Wall Street letztlich stärker -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- thyssen produziert in China wieder fast auf Normalniveau -- Siemens Healthineers, Vapiano, DEUTZ, Carl Zeiss im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.04.20
Ölpreis-Crash verunsichert: DAX verlustreich -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- VW-Tochter TRATON: Gewinneinbruch -- Wacker Neuson zieht Prognose zurück -- SAP, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.05.20
DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Lufthansa verhandelt über Staatshilfe von 9 Mrd. Euro -- Munich Re: Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelCement, PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Conti im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
IAG-Aktie bricht ein: British-Airways-Mutter IAG fliegt Milliardenverlust ein (dpa-afx)
09.04.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Dickes Plus - Opec vor Einigung und Fed liefert (Dow Jones)
21.04.20
Offenbar neue Staatshilfen für Condor geplant (dpa-afx)
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+134,47%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +134,47%
Ø Kursziel: 4,30
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2,5
3
3,5
4
4,5
5
5,5
6
Credit Suisse Group
5 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
5 £
Bernstein Research
5 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
6 £
HSBC
4 £
Barclays Capital
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +134,47%
Ø Kursziel: 4,30
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

