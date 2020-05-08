LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal von 450 auf 425 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung nach schwacher Kursentwicklung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Alle Augen seien aktuell auf die Liquidität, den Zeitpunkt einer Rückkehr zum Flugbetrieb und die Restrukturierung der British Airways gerichtet, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/mne



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2020 / 16:53 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.