International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,30EUR
+0,09EUR
+4,07%
14:06:58
STU
2,04GBP
+0,01GBP
+0,50%
14:32:02
BTN
02.09.2020 11:21

International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Aktie der International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 290 Pence belassen. Die Flugkapazitätskürzungen der europäischen Airlines dürften im laufenden Jahr durchschnittlich bei über 45 Prozent liegen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im vierten Quartal könnte es bei einigen Sektorwerten Erholungssignale geben./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.09.2020 / 21:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.09.2020 / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,90 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,49%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,04 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,02%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,03 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

11:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
01.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.08.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
17.08.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
10.08.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+48,45%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +48,45%
Ø Kursziel: 3,03
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
4
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
3,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
UBS AG
3 £
HSBC
4 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +48,45%
Ø Kursziel: 3,03
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

