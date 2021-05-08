ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 285 auf 280 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Bei der British-Airways-Mutter hellten sich die Aussichten zwar generell langsam auf, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sehe sich die Fluggesellschaft im täglichen Geschäft weiterhin mit Herausforderungen konfrontiert. So sei es unwahrscheinlich, dass das britische Corona-Ampelsystem, das den internationalen Reiseverkehr wieder ermöglichen soll, auf kurze Sicht die Perspektiven für das Unternehmen aufhellt./la/ag