International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,44EUR
+0,06EUR
+2,65%
16:29:41
STU
2,11GBP
-0,02GBP
-1,09%
16:19:32
LSE
10.05.2021 12:21

International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 285 auf 280 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Bei der British-Airways-Mutter hellten sich die Aussichten zwar generell langsam auf, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sehe sich die Fluggesellschaft im täglichen Geschäft weiterhin mit Herausforderungen konfrontiert. So sei es unwahrscheinlich, dass das britische Corona-Ampelsystem, das den internationalen Reiseverkehr wieder ermöglichen soll, auf kurze Sicht die Perspektiven für das Unternehmen aufhellt./la/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2021 / 19:32 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2021 / 19:32 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,80 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,10 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
33,43%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,11 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,80%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
10:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:51 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
08.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+8,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,07%
Ø Kursziel: 2,28
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,07%
Ø Kursziel: 2,28
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

