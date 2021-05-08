|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,10 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33,43%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,11 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,80%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £
|12:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|10:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|10:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:10 Uhr
|BMW Reduce
|12:38 Uhr
|ASML NV buy
|12:14 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|12:14 Uhr
|Rheinmetall buy
|12:13 Uhr
|DEUTZ buy
|12:12 Uhr
|KRONES Reduce
|12:12 Uhr
|Jungheinrich Hold
|12:11 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|12:10 Uhr
|BayWa buy
|12:10 Uhr
|RTL buy
|11:34 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|11:30 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|11:30 Uhr
|Novartis buy
|11:17 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) buy
|09:58 Uhr
|BMW Underperform
|09:58 Uhr
|Siemens Neutral
|09:57 Uhr
|Hannover Rück buy
|09:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|09:56 Uhr
|Hannover Rück buy
|09:55 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
|09:55 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|09:54 Uhr
|K+S Hold
|09:54 Uhr
|Linde buy
|09:52 Uhr
|HENSOLDT buy
|09:52 Uhr
|Aareal Bank buy
|09:52 Uhr
|RTL Hold
|09:51 Uhr
|KRONES buy
|09:51 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien buy
|09:50 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
|08:02 Uhr
|Henkel vz. buy
|08:01 Uhr
|Siemens Equal weight
|08:01 Uhr
|Swiss Re Hold
|08:00 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|07:10 Uhr
|freenet overweight
|07:08 Uhr
|adidas Sector Perform
|06:52 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|06:51 Uhr
|Infineon overweight
|06:51 Uhr
|UniCredit Neutral
|06:47 Uhr
|adidas buy
|06:46 Uhr
|Amadeus IT overweight
|07.05.21
|Barclays Sector Perform
|07.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|07.05.21
|Flutter Entertainment buy
|07.05.21
|Siemens overweight
|07.05.21
|adidas Neutral
|07.05.21
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|07.05.21
|Vonovia buy
|07.05.21
|Evonik buy
|07.05.21
|RATIONAL Verkaufen
|07.05.21
|Hannover Rück Halten
