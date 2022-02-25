  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,76EUR
-0,06EUR
-3,18%
15:25:34
STU
1,47GBP
-0,07GBP
-4,59%
15:35:39
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

28.02.2022 15:11

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen und einem Ausblick auf das Jahr 2022 von 220 auf 215 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Trotz Omikron sei die Auslastung der Fluggesellschaft im Vergleich zu 2019 recht gut gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Es gebe zwar weiterhin zahlreiche Herausforderungen, doch der von der IAG gegebene Ausblick lasse eine starke Sommersaison erwarten./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2022 / 05:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.02.2022 / 05:39 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,15 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,48 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
44,88%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,47 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
46,20%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,98 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

15:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
15:06 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
13:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
25.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+34,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,41%
Ø Kursziel: 1,98
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,41%
Ø Kursziel: 1,98
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Aktuelle Analysen

14:39 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
14:39 Uhr Danone Buy
14:22 Uhr Porsche Buy
14:20 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
14:19 Uhr Airbus Buy
14:15 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
14:13 Uhr Uniper Underweight
14:12 Uhr Telefonica Equal Weight
14:11 Uhr BP Overweight
14:10 Uhr RWE Overweight
13:00 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
12:46 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
12:46 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
12:45 Uhr BASF Neutral
12:38 Uhr HSBC Hold
12:37 Uhr Airbus Buy
12:37 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Hold
12:37 Uhr Rolls-Royce Buy
12:36 Uhr SAFRAN Buy
12:36 Uhr Novo Nordisk Hold
12:35 Uhr Air France-KLM Sell
12:34 Uhr easyJet Buy
12:34 Uhr Ryanair Buy
12:34 Uhr BP Overweight
12:33 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
12:33 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold
12:30 Uhr Apple Overweight
12:30 Uhr BP Buy
12:29 Uhr CRH Buy
09:31 Uhr Koenig Bauer Buy
09:18 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
09:17 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
09:00 Uhr BASF Hold
08:19 Uhr HENSOLDT Overweight
08:17 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
07:40 Uhr Merck Neutral
07:37 Uhr Henkel vz. Buy
07:36 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Hold
07:35 Uhr Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
25.02.22 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
25.02.22 Swiss Re Neutral
25.02.22 LOréal Overweight
25.02.22 Nestlé Overweight
25.02.22 Valeo SA Overweight
25.02.22 BASF Buy
25.02.22 CompuGroup Medical Buy
25.02.22 Fielmann Halten
25.02.22 PUMA Neutral
25.02.22 freenet Kaufen
25.02.22 RWE Overweight

