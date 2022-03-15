FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 220 auf 155 Pence gesenkt. Die Aussichten für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften hätten sich verschlechtert, während sich deren Aktien von den Tiefs am 7. März doppelt so stark wie der breite Markt erholt hätten, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Nachfrage könnte unter dem Inflationsdruck auf die Einkommen leiden. Dazu kämen die hohen Ölpreise. Rowbotham senkte seine Gewinnschätzungen für die Unternehmen. Bei IAG schürten die hohen Schulden Sorgen über eine mögliche Kapitalerhöhung, weshalb sich die Anleger eher zurückhalten dürften./gl/mis