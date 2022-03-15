|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,61 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,88%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,34 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,84 £
|13:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12:31 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|12:23 Uhr
|easyJet Hold
|12:22 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Buy
|12:21 Uhr
|AUTO1 Buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|12:11 Uhr
|Ryanair Buy
|12:10 Uhr
|Wizz Air Hold
|12:10 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|12:09 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|12:07 Uhr
|Sanofi Buy
|12:03 Uhr
|Enel Buy
|11:03 Uhr
|AUTO1 Buy
|10:54 Uhr
|Renault Overweight
|10:34 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Outperform
|10:33 Uhr
|RATIONAL Underperform
|10:26 Uhr
|DEUTZ Buy
|10:25 Uhr
|Zur Rose Add
|10:24 Uhr
|LPKF Laser Electronics Buy
|10:22 Uhr
|NORMA Group Buy
|10:21 Uhr
|LPKF Laser Electronics Buy
|10:19 Uhr
|Zur Rose Buy
|10:18 Uhr
|RATIONAL Hold
|10:16 Uhr
|RATIONAL Reduce
|10:13 Uhr
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|09:50 Uhr
|NEL ASA Buy
|09:34 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Buy
|09:34 Uhr
|PVA TePla Buy
|09:05 Uhr
|Bechtle Hold
|09:05 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Buy
|09:05 Uhr
|RWE Buy
|09:04 Uhr
|Scout24 Outperform
|08:59 Uhr
|MorphoSys Buy
|08:54 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Buy
|08:53 Uhr
|Orsted Hold
|08:43 Uhr
|ZEAL Network Buy
|08:32 Uhr
|BAT Overweight
|08:22 Uhr
|CTS Eventim Buy
|08:04 Uhr
|Santander Neutral
|07:52 Uhr
|Enel Buy
|07:43 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|07:41 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Buy
|07:41 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|07:26 Uhr
|LOréal Underperform
|07:19 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|07:18 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|07:18 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Buy
|07:10 Uhr
|Bechtle Buy
|23.03.22
|NEL ASA Underweight
|23.03.22
|Fresenius Hold
|23.03.22
|Nemetschek Add
