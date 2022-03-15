  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,62EUR
-0,05EUR
-2,91%
13:13:41
XETRA
1,34GBP
-0,04GBP
-2,94%
13:43:22
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

24.03.2022 13:01

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 220 auf 155 Pence gesenkt. Die Aussichten für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften hätten sich verschlechtert, während sich deren Aktien von den Tiefs am 7. März doppelt so stark wie der breite Markt erholt hätten, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Nachfrage könnte unter dem Inflationsdruck auf die Einkommen leiden. Dazu kämen die hohen Ölpreise. Rowbotham senkte seine Gewinnschätzungen für die Unternehmen. Bei IAG schürten die hohen Schulden Sorgen über eine mögliche Kapitalerhöhung, weshalb sich die Anleger eher zurückhalten dürften./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.03.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.03.2022 / 04:31 / CET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,61 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,88%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,34 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,50%
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,84 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:01 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
02.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX fällt zurück -- HeidelbergCement will Dividende erhöhen -- Renault kappt Margenprognose -- Uniper, RATIONAL, Eventim im Fokus
CTS Eventim zurück in den schwarzen Zahlen. SGL Carbon erzielt nach drei Verlustjahren wieder Gewinn. Scout24 mit geringerer Dividendenerhöhung als erwartet. Neuer Chef will Infineon profitabler machen. KRONES will nach Erholung Dividende kräftig aufstocken. ZEAL Network für 2022 zuversichtlich. Jungheinrich rechnet für 2022 wegen Ukraine-Krieg mit Herausforderungen.
05:49 Uhr
Verhandlungen für Luftsicherheitskräfte gehen nach Streik weiter (dpa-afx)
23.03.22
Fraport-Aktie: Flughafen Frankfurt legt zum Sommerflugplan wieder zu (dpa-afx)
23.03.22
Flughäfen: Verdi-Warnstreik traf 102 000 Passagiere (dpa-afx)
23.03.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: Dow mit Abschlag -- DAX letztlich unter 14.300 Punkte -- LPKF mit roten Zahlen -- AUTO1 verdoppelt Quartalsumsatz -- Shell, Deutsche Euroshop, TotalEnergies, ifo im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.03.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächerer Wochenstart - Rohstoffwerte gesucht (Dow Jones)
21.03.22
Sicherheitsleute am Flughafen BER streiken (dpa-afx)
21.03.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen drehen ins Minus - Rohstoffwerte gesucht (Dow Jones)
21.03.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Verhaltener Start - Ölaktien gesucht (Dow Jones)
07:02 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX fällt zurück -- HeidelbergCement will Dividende erhöhen -- Renault kappt Margenprognose -- Uniper, RATIONAL, Eventim im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05:49 Uhr
Verhandlungen für Luftsicherheitskräfte gehen nach Streik weiter (dpa-afx)
23.03.22
Fraport-Aktie: Flughafen Frankfurt legt zum Sommerflugplan wieder zu (dpa-afx)
23.03.22
Flughäfen: Verdi-Warnstreik traf 102 000 Passagiere (dpa-afx)
23.03.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: Dow mit Abschlag -- DAX letztlich unter 14.300 Punkte -- LPKF mit roten Zahlen -- AUTO1 verdoppelt Quartalsumsatz -- Shell, Deutsche Euroshop, TotalEnergies, ifo im Fokus (finanzen.net)
22.03.22
CDC: BA.2 subvariant makes up one-third of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.  (Market Watch)
22.03.22
Coronavirus Update: European countries lifted COVID restrictions ‘too brutally,’ says WHO regional head, allowing BA.2 variant to spread (MarketWatch)
21.03.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächerer Wochenstart - Rohstoffwerte gesucht (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+37,30%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,30%
Ø Kursziel: 1,84
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,30%
Ø Kursziel: 1,84
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

